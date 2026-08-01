Odisha govt panel to probe into circulation of photos of medical PG exam paper on social media

Bhubaneswar/Berhampur, Jul 31 (PTI): The Odisha government on Friday formed a three-member committee to conduct an inquiry into the alleged circulation of photographs of a question paper for the state medical postgraduate examination on a social media platform while the test was underway.

According to an order, Health and Family Welfare Department Additional Secretary BK Dash will head the panel, which will probe into the alleged malpractice in the postgraduate exam conducted by the Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS), Bhubaneswar.

Special Secretary BK Mishra and Medical Education & Training Joint Director AK Sahu are members.

“The committee will ascertain the facts, identify lapses, if any, and submit its report within two weeks,” the order said.

The government's move comes after a five-member panel of MKCG Medical College and Hospital began an internal inquiry into the alleged circulation of photographs of the PG exam question paper on a social media platform while the test was going on, officials said.

Photographs of a question paper for the All Odisha Medical PG Examination were allegedly uploaded on a social media platform on July 27 when the theory test of a subject for the 2023-26 batch postgraduate students was in progress, they said.

"A five-member committee headed by the superintendent of the medical college was formed on Thursday evening. The panel has begun its investigation into the allegation. The committee will submit its report in 72 hours," MKCG Medical College and Hospital Dean-cum-Principal Harekrushna Dalai told PTI.

The panel will probe whether the question paper was circulated from the MKCG Medical College examination hall and, if so, how it happened and who was involved, Dalai said.

"It will submit its report along with necessary recommendations to prevent recurrence of such incidents," he said.

Dalai said the Odisha University of Health Sciences has already issued instructions to strengthen security arrangements for the PG examinations further.

Carrying a mobile phone inside the exam hall, regardless of whether it is switched on or off or in silent mode, will be treated as an intentional attempt at malpractice and an act of gross indiscipline, he said. If any student is found with a mobile phone or other electronic gadgets, he/she will be booked under UFM (A formal charge against a student for breaking exam rules), as per the OUHS guidelines.

The college authorities have warned students of zero tolerance for mobile phones and electronic gadgets.

“Mobile phones, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, health bands, earphones, programmable calculators, and physical notes are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall premises,” said Dalai in a notice issued in the wake of the alleged malpractice in the exam.

The action will include "instant confiscation of the device, cancellation of the paper/entire exam, referral to the university disciplinary committee and possible debarment from future university exams", the notice warned.

He also instructed the students to wear formal dress in the exam. Aprons, coats, scarves, and blazers are also not allowed, he said.

For the smooth conduct of the remaining exams, the authorities have formed three teams with additional manpower. Strict checking will be conducted by the security personnel at the entry point, he stated.

Earlier, the dean had said the alleged circulation of the PG exam paper could not be termed as a question paper "leak" as the photographs surfaced during the examination hours.

According to officials, photographs of the second paper of General Surgery for the MS/MD course of the 2023-26 batch were allegedly shared in WhatsApp groups created by some postgraduate students.

There were also allegations that answers were circulated from certain phone numbers while the examination was underway, they said.

The matter came to light after a student from a private medical college in Bhubaneswar, who allegedly had access to the photographs of the question paper, flagged the issue.

The student claimed that he had received the question paper photographs through a WhatsApp group created by a student of MKCG Medical College and Hospital, the officials said.

The theory papers for the medical PG exams for the 2023-26 batch started on July 21. Two more exams are scheduled for August 1 and 5.

A total of 154 students are appearing for the test at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital, they said.

The opposition BJD slammed the BJP government in the state over the alleged irregularities, claiming that the repeated incidents of question paper “leak” in the state reflect the current dispensation's "failure" to exercise control over the system.

BJD leader and former minister Arun Kumar Sahoo alleged that 23 question paper leak incidents have surfaced during the 24 months of BJP rule in Odisha, which clearly exposes the government's "failure".

BJD vice-president Pratap Jena said, “When the NEET question paper leak has shaken the entire country, and the public is yet to recover from that incident, the alleged leak of the medical PG examination question paper in Odisha has deeply disturbed the people of the state.” He demanded that the government issue a clear explanation, conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, and take stringent action against those found guilty.

Similarly, state Congress president Bhakta Charan Das demanded the resignation of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling over the issue. PTI COR BBM MNB BDC BBM BDC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)