CJP Asks Supporters Not To Welcome Founder Abhijeet Dipke At Delhi Airport Ahead Of Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP reversed airport welcome call citing overwhelming public response, security.

Founder Dipke seeks police permission for Jantar Mantar protest.

Protest demands Education Minister's resignation over NEET paper leak.

Party emphasizes peaceful, lawful demonstration, expects necessary approvals.

Two days before its proposed protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday appealed to supporters not to gather at Indira Gandhi International Airport to welcome its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, when he arrives from the United States.

The request marks a shift from Dipke's earlier appeal asking supporters to receive him at the airport on June 6, the same day the party plans to hold a demonstration seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy.

In a statement posted on X, the party said the response to the airport gathering call had exceeded expectations, prompting a rethink of its plans.

Party Cites Public Convenience and Security Concerns

"The overwhelming response from those who want the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan to our call to join us at Delhi Airport was beyond our imagination," the party said in its post.

CJP said allowing such a large gathering at the airport could disrupt normal operations and create difficulties for passengers as well as security personnel.

"It is not feasible for so many people to assemble at the airport, as it would cause inconvenience to the public and the security forces. So please do not come to Delhi airport," the party said.

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Dipke to Personally Seek Police Permission

Instead of attending a public reception, Dipke will head to Parliament Street Police Station to personally seek permission for the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, according to the party.

In a video accompanying the statement, Dipke said the scale of public support had far surpassed what the organisation had anticipated, leading to a revision of its plans.

"We don't want to create any kind of inconvenience to people or to the security forces," he said.

Call for Peaceful and Lawful Protest

Urging supporters to maintain discipline, Dipke emphasised that the movement should remain peaceful and within the bounds of the law.

"We are law-abiding citizens," he said, adding that opponents were looking for an opportunity to "dismiss" or "defame" the campaign and that supporters should not provide them with such an opportunity.

The appeal comes amid uncertainty over whether authorities will grant permission for the June 6 demonstration.

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Party Remains Optimistic About Clearance

Newly appointed CJP spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya described the move as part of the organisation's broader strategy as it prepares for the planned protest.

"People's emotion is driving the protest, and currently they are attached with Abhijeet (Dipke), that's why we have taken a call that Abhijeet will seek permission from the police in person on June 6," Dahiya told HT.

He added that the party remained optimistic about receiving the necessary approval to proceed with the demonstration.

"The authorities will grant the CJP the required clearance to hold the peaceful demonstration," he said.

CJP had earlier stated that Dipke would seek permission for the protest in person after arriving in Delhi.