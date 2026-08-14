‘Students Can Protest CJI’: Supreme Court Questions Bar Council Over NALSAR Enrolment Order Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court displeased over blocking students for expressing dissent.

BCI temporarily blocked NALSAR students' enrollment, citing their protest.

CJI defended students' protest rights; recalled own student activism.

Court sought BCI response; urged students' immediate licensure.

The Supreme Court has expressed strong displeasure over an attempt to prevent students of the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad, from being enrolled as advocates, saying students have every right to express their opposition to the Chief Justice of India.

The court said the Bar Council of India (BCI) had no reason to intervene in the matter and directed all state bar councils not to prevent the students from enrolling as advocates.

The observations came after the BCI's decision to temporarily block the enrolment of NALSAR's 2026 batch students triggered controversy. The action was linked to opposition by some students to inviting the CJI to the university's convocation ceremony.

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Supreme Court Seeks BCI Response Within Two Weeks

A three-judge bench headed by the CJI made the observations after the BCI's order was brought before the court. The BCI's counsel informed the bench that the order had already been withdrawn.

The judges, however, were not satisfied with the explanation and directed the BCI to file a response on the entire matter within two weeks. The court also made it clear that the students' enrolment as advocates should not be blocked by state bar councils.

The matter was brought before the CJI-led bench on Friday by senior advocate K Parmeshwar, who argued that the BCI had no authority to take such action against the students.

CJI Recalls Student Days, Defends Right To Protest

The CJI said he too had been active as a student and had expressed views on various issues. He stressed that students should not face action simply for voicing their opinions.

The CJI further said that even if young students make statements opposing the court or its leadership, they should be allowed to express themselves. According to the remarks made in court, there was nothing inherently wrong with students protesting or disagreeing.

The court also emphasised that the disagreement between the students and the CJI did not warrant intervention by the BCI.

‘We Want These Students To Get Their Licences Soon’

The CJI also wished the students well in their future careers and said the court wanted them to receive their licences at the earliest and eventually practise before the Supreme Court.

He further said the students could be given an opportunity to work with legal services authorities. The CJI described this as the best response to anyone seeking to disrupt their careers.

“We want these students to get their licences soon. They should come to the Supreme Court and practise,” the CJI said, according to the account of the proceedings.

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BCI Order Sparked Controversy

The dispute arose after the BCI issued an order on Thursday blocking the enrolment of all students from NALSAR's 2026 batch as advocates. The stated basis for the action was opposition by some students to inviting the CJI to the university's convocation.

The order was withdrawn shortly afterwards following widespread criticism. However, the issue was brought before the Supreme Court, where the judges questioned why the BCI had intervened in what the CJI described as a matter between him and the students.

Senior advocate K Parmeshwar told the court that the BCI had no authority to take such action. The CJI agreed with the submission and said the BCI had no role in the matter.