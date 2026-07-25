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English NewsNewsIndiaAbhijeet Dipke Thanks CJI's 'Cockroach' Comment After Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

Abhijeet Dipke Thanks CJI's 'Cockroach' Comment After Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

Dipke's comments referred to a Supreme Court hearing held on May 15 on the designation of Senior Advocates.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
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  • Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike boosted calls for Pradhan's resignation.

Minutes after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke addressed supporters at Jantar Mantar, saying the movement that eventually demanded the minister's resignation began with a remark made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

"Thanks for calling us cockroaches," Dipke said from the stage while referring to the Chief Justice.

"I would like to thank CJI Surya Kant," the CJP founder told supporters. "If he hadn't called us cockroaches, I wouldn't have come to India. This movement would not have started."

The Remark That Triggered The Movement

Dipke's comments referred to a Supreme Court hearing held on May 15 on the designation of Senior Advocates.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Surya Kant remarked that "there are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment and don't have any place in the profession."

The Chief Justice later clarified that the observation was directed only at holders of fake law degrees and not at unemployed youth in general.

He has also reiterated that sections of the media misquoted his remarks. However, the clarification did little to prevent the comment from going viral.

How The Cockroach Janta Party Was Formed

At the time, Dipke was a Boston-based student who had previously worked as a communications strategist with the Aam Aadmi Party.

The day after the hearing, he posted a satirical response on X. On May 16, he announced the formation of the Cockroach Janta Party, describing it as a platform for "all the 'cockroaches' out there."

The eligibility criteria listed in the announcement included being unemployed, lazy, chronically online and able to rant professionally.

From Satire To Street Protests

The satirical campaign gathered momentum through late May as anger over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak intensified.

Dipke returned to India in early June and began leading protests near Jantar Mantar.

The movement's principal demand remained the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the examination controversy.

Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Added Momentum

The campaign received a further boost when educator-activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protests with an indefinite hunger strike on June 28.

His fast continued for 26 days before ending earlier this week after the Centre gave written assurances that no cases would be registered against peaceful protesters, that Parliament would take up examination reforms and accountability, and that compensation for the families of students who died by suicide following the alleged paper leak would be considered.

Protest Continued Until Pradhan's Exit

Despite the end of Wangchuk's hunger strike, the CJP continued to press for Pradhan's resignation. The protests persisted following the July 20 lathicharge on demonstrators, while the government's position remained unchanged for several days.

Pradhan eventually resigned on Saturday.

In his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan said he was stepping down "keeping the future of students in mind" and added that the decision was aimed at ensuring "anti-national elements are not benefitted by the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country".

Before You Go

Delhi Violence Case: Police Register 15 FIRs, Identify Over 2,000 Suspects Amid Probe

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Sonam Wangchuk support the protest movement?

Educator-activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protests with an indefinite hunger strike for 26 days. His fast ended after the Centre provided assurances on examination reforms and compensation.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP DHarmendra Pradhan CJI Surya Kant Cockroach Janta Party Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Live Updates Thanks For Calling Us Cockroaches
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