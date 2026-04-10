The student had been missing for three days. She was last seen on Tuesday evening and found dead on Friday.
Missing Kerala Class 10 Student Found Dead Near Chikkamagaluru's Manikyadhara Falls After 3-Day Search
A 15-year-old student from Palakkad, who went missing during a family trip to Manikyadhara Falls, was found dead after an extensive search involving drones and disaster response teams.
- Kerala student missing since Tuesday found dead Friday.
- Body of missing class 10 student recovered intact.
- Search operation involved drones and disaster management teams.
Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka), Apr 10 (PTI) Three days after a class 10 student from Kerala went missing during a family trip to Manikyadhara Falls in the Chandradrona hill range, she was found dead on Friday, police said.
The deceased, identified as Kumari Shrinanda, had been missing since Tuesday evening after she went trekking in the Chandradrona hills, they said.
"The body has been traced, and the clothes she was wearing are intact. The body will be sent for a post-mortem, and further procedures are underway," Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Dayama told PTI.
The girl was part of a group of around 40 relatives who had travelled from Palakkad, police added.
According to police, she went missing at around 5.30 pm on Tuesday while at the falls with her family. The family searched for her until about 8 pm before informing the authorities.
After receiving the report, police and forest department personnel launched a search operation in the area. Thermal drones were deployed to locate the girl.
Disaster management teams also joined the operation.
In a separate incident in Kodagu district recently, a 36-year-old woman from Kerala went missing while trekking in the Tadiandamol hills and was later traced and reunited with her family. PTI AMP SSK
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Related Video
West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP unveils Bengal manifesto promising jobs, safety, welfare push ahead of crucial polls
Frequently Asked Questions
How long was the class 10 student missing before she was found?
Where did the student go missing?
The student went missing at Manikyadhara Falls in the Chandradrona hill range while on a family trip.
What measures were taken to find the missing student?
Police and forest department personnel launched a search operation. Thermal drones and disaster management teams were deployed.
From where did the student's family travel?
The student's family traveled from Palakkad as part of a group of around 40 relatives.