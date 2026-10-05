Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court rejected plea seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar's suspension.

Court issued notice to ECI regarding unilateral decision allegations.

SC stated it might recall decisions lacking required unanimity.

Petitioner argued CEC acted unilaterally, sought multi-member consensus.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to pass any interim order suspending Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations that he took decisions unilaterally in the Election Commission of India (ECI), without the consensus of the other two Election Commissioners.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant issued notice to the ECI and sought its response to the allegations raised in the plea.

The court indicated that it could reconsider or recall decisions taken by the CEC if, after examining the ECI's response, it finds that they were taken without the required unanimity.

“After notice, if they come and show that ABC decisions were taken without unanimity, we will take those decisions back,” the court said.

ALSO READ | Delhi Rape Cases: SC Tells Centre, Police To Ensure Women Feel Safe, Strengthen Patrolling

Plea Seeks Suspension Of CEC

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing in the matter, argued that the Election Commission is a multi-member body and raised questions over the manner in which the CEC and Election Commissioners exercise their powers.

Singh also referred to changes in the law concerning the appointment and powers of the CEC and Election Commissioners. He said the law provides them protection from legal proceedings for actions taken during their tenure and gives them powers to determine the procedure for conducting the commission's business.

“I am only arguing today about how election commissioners have been given protection which even the Prime Minister does not have,” Singh said.

He sought an interim order suspending the CEC during the pendency of the proceedings.

ALSO READ | 135-Year-Old Central Secretariat Library Row: Centre Denies Removal Plan, SC Seeks Details

SC Questions How ECI Would Function

The bench questioned how the Election Commission would function if the CEC were suspended.

Singh responded that the two other Election Commissioners could continue to perform their functions.

He also urged the court to at least direct that decisions be taken unanimously while the matter remains pending before the Supreme Court.

The bench, however, said the commission would function according to the law.

When Singh suggested that the court could direct the ECI to take decisions by majority, the bench responded that there was already a law governing the issue.

“We hope that it is being and will be done according to the law,” the court said.