Delhi Rape Cases: SC Tells Centre, Police To Ensure Women Feel Safe, Strengthen Patrolling

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court stressed crime prevention for women's safety in Delhi.

SC questioned police CCTV monitoring, patrolling, and illegal eateries.

Court to issue directions for immediate women's safety measures.

The Supreme Court on Monday stressed the need to ensure that every woman feels safe in Delhi, saying security measures must focus on preventing crimes rather than merely responding after an offence has been committed.

A bench headed by Justice Pardiwala was hearing a suo motu case titled In Re: Recent Rape Incidents in Delhi NCR, registered following a series of reported sexual offences against minor girls and women in Delhi.

The Delhi Police Commissioner was present in court during the hearing.

'Every Woman Must Feel Safe'

The Supreme Court told the Centre and Delhi Police that women must feel safe whether they are walking on the streets at night or travelling by metro, bus or road.

“We must ensure every woman in NCT Delhi feels safe, whether walking at 10 PM or travelling by metro or road,” the court said.

The bench observed that there appeared to be a feeling that women were not safe in the city, particularly in certain vulnerable pockets.

The court said the focus should be on preventing crime. “What is important is to prevent crime, not what you do after crime is committed,” it said, adding that any deficiencies in the system should not facilitate the commission of offences.

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SC Questions CCTV Monitoring, Police Patrolling

The bench said merely installing CCTV cameras was not enough and asked whether Delhi Police had a system similar to a war room for continuous monitoring.

The court also directed attention towards illegal eateries, observing that thousands of such establishments allegedly operate in the city and can become gathering points for anti-social elements, with alcohol and other illegal activities taking place.

It stressed the need to strengthen beat patrolling and said police vehicles should stop at vulnerable locations.

The court also asked police to interact with residents and understand how people are living in different areas, while emphasising that the police have a responsibility to protect society.

The bench further told police to remain firm against anti-social elements despite possible allegations or pressure.

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SC To Issue Directions On Immediate Security Measures

The court said it would pass an order containing directions that authorities should study and act upon. It also said it wanted to examine how pending cases were progressing.

The court indicated that one part of its order would deal with immediate measures concerning women's safety.

“Such should not be the situation that by the time you file your response, more such crimes take place,” the court said.

The hearing comes as the Supreme Court examines measures required to improve women's safety in Delhi-NCR following recent reported rape cases.