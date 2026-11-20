Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court voiced concern over health risks from close-relative marriages.

Court clarified it cannot ban unions, stressing informed personal choice.

Sought Centre's response on awareness of potential genetic consequences.

Suggested Anganwadi workers, panchayats for rural outreach efforts.

The Supreme Court has raised concerns over the potential health risks associated with marriages between close relatives, particularly the impact they could have on children. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant-led bench has sought a response from the Centre on the need to spread awareness about the possible genetic consequences of such marriages.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Charvi S., a visually impaired law student from Bengaluru. Her petition highlighted how her parents' marriage within the family had resulted in her suffering from congenital genetic complications.

While hearing the matter, the bench clarified that it could not impose a ban on marriages between close relatives. It said any decision to introduce legal restrictions would fall within Parliament's domain.

Supreme Court Says Marriage Is A Personal Choice

During the hearing, CJI Surya Kant observed that marriage is an individual's personal choice and the court cannot forcibly prevent people from entering such unions. However, he stressed that individuals should understand the potential health consequences before making such decisions.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi, who was also part of the bench, emphasised the importance of making marriage-related decisions with adequate information. The court suggested that the Centre examine ways to address the issue, either through legislation or by introducing awareness programmes in schools, colleges and other public platforms.

The bench sought the government's response specifically on the limited question of creating awareness about the possible health risks associated with marriages between close relatives. It also stressed the need to promote scientific thinking and ensure that people receive accurate information.

SC Suggests Involving Anganwadi Workers, Panchayats

The petitioner's lawyer told the court that marriages between close relatives are prevalent in parts of southern India, with the practice accounting for as much as 28 per cent in some states. The lawyer also pointed out that people in rural areas often remain unaware of the potential health complications associated with such marriages.

Responding to the submission, the CJI suggested that awareness campaigns could involve Anganwadi workers and local panchayats. These institutions could help communicate information about the possible genetic risks to communities, particularly in rural areas.

The court's observations focused on ensuring that people are informed about the health implications of such marriages rather than restricting individual choices. The Centre has been asked to respond to the suggestions made during the hearing.

What Do Indian Laws Say About Marriages Between Close Relatives?

Indian laws treat marriages between close relatives differently across personal law frameworks. Muslim personal law recognises certain marriages between relatives that are permitted under its provisions.

Under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, Sections 5(iv) and 5(v) prohibit marriages between certain categories of close relatives, including those within prohibited degrees of relationship and sapinda relationships. However, the Act provides exceptions where an established custom or usage governing the parties permits such marriages.

The issue before the Supreme Court, therefore, is not whether such marriages should be prohibited across communities, but how people can be made aware of their potential health consequences. The court has sought the Centre's response on possible measures to promote informed decision-making.