Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US war in Iran cost $48.3 billion by November 13.

Pentagon official revealed operational costs to Senate committee.

Damage to US bases could reach billions, unquantified.

Future $1.5 trillion defense budget faces Congressional hurdles.

Reported by: Jon Shelton with AFP, dpa



The cost of the US war in Iran, which Donald Trump launched without Congressional approval on February 28, blew past $48.3 billion (€44 billion) on November 13, according to Pentagon budgetary official Arthur Miller.

Miller laid out the figures during Thursday testimony before the US Senate Armed Services Committee as his nomination to become Navy comptroller is considered.

Miller said the costs cover US military operations, equipment and munitions but not damage sustained at US military installations across the Middle East.

How much damage has Iran inflicted on US military installations in the Middle East?

According to news agency AP, damage to hundreds of aircraft hangars, barracks, radar systems, warehouses and other US military infrastructure has run up into the billions of dollars, however, Miller failed to provide an estimate of the total cost when pressed during the hearing.

Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, a Republican from Mississippi, called on Miller to provide the figures as soon as possible.

In October, the Wall Street Journal cited Pentagon sources who said damage to US facilities in the region could range from $5 billion to as much as $15 billion.

The Washington-based think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies put the cost for repairing buildings alone — excluding equipment and systems inside — at more than $4 billion.

A war by any name, is still a very expensive undertaking

The Trump administration has variously argued that the war is not a war, that it has been won, and that it will be over soon. There is currently no end in sight and on top of the US military's costs, the global economy is getting pummeled every day as a result of the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz — which is the direct result of US attacks on the Islamic Republic.

The Trump administration is calling on Congress to pass the Pentagon's $1.5 trillion 2027 defense budget — a 40% increase over 2026 — in order to fund America's military. Unlikely prior to the November 3 midterm elections, the prospects of that figure being approved now that Democrats have taken control of both houses of Congress from Republicans would seem nigh impossible.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)