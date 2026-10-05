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English NewsNewsIndia135-Year-Old Central Secretariat Library Row: Centre Denies Removal Plan, SC Seeks Details

135-Year-Old Central Secretariat Library Row: Centre Denies Removal Plan, SC Seeks Details

The Supreme Court, which took suo motu cognisance of the matter, has sought a detailed affidavit within three weeks. The bench asked the Centre to provide the proposed floor plan and explain arrangements for the books.

Written By : Nipun Sehgal |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supreme Court sought detailed plan for Central Secretariat Library.
  • Centre confirmed library gets increased space in new building.
  • Court seeks accommodation details for two lakh packed books.
  • Government ordered to file detailed affidavit within three weeks.

The Centre has rejected reports that the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library is being removed, telling the Supreme Court that necessary steps have already been taken in the matter.

The government said the library will be provided more space in the new building. The Supreme Court, however, has sought a detailed affidavit from the Centre on the arrangements being made for the library, including space for its books.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjiv Sachdeva took suo motu cognisance of the matter after a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court brought it to their attention, the court said at the beginning of the hearing.

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Centre Says Library Getting More Space

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that the government had already taken the necessary steps after the issue came to light.

Under the current plan, two floors with a combined area of 5,200 square feet will be made available for the library in the new building. This is more than its existing area of 4,144 square feet.

The director of the Central Vista project was also present in court. The Centre argued that there was no need to issue notice in the matter.

The bench, however, said certain details needed to be placed before the court and issued notice to the government

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SC Seeks Details On Books, Floor Plan

The Supreme Court asked the Centre to explain the proposed floor plan for the library and whether it has been designed to provide adequate space for all the books.

The court also noted that apart from the books currently kept in the library, around two lakh books have been lying packed in cartons in RK Puram since 2011. The Centre has been asked to explain what arrangements are being made to accommodate these books.

The court directed the government to file a detailed affidavit within three weeks.

The Central Secretariat Library dates back to 1891 and has around 8.5 lakh rare books and historical documents. The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the matter amid concerns over the preservation of the library and arrangements for its future under the Central Vista project.

The court has also asked senior advocate Haripriya Padmanabhan to assist it in the matter.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Central Secretariat Library being removed?

No, the Centre has rejected reports of its removal. It informed the Supreme Court that the library will be provided with more space in a new building.

How much space will the Central Secretariat Library receive in the new building?

The library will receive 5,200 square feet across two floors in the new building. This is more than its current area of 4,144 square feet.

Why is the Supreme Court involved in the Central Secretariat Library matter?

The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance after a former judge raised concerns. It is seeking details on arrangements, including space for all books and a proposed floor plan.

What about the books currently not housed in the library?

The Supreme Court noted that around two lakh books have been packed in cartons in RK Puram since 2011. The Centre has been asked to explain accommodation plans for these books.

Published at : 05 Oct 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
SUpreme COurt Central Secretariat Library
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