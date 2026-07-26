5-year-old tigress found with infested injuries in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, being treated

Pilibhit (UP), Jul 25 (PTI): A five-year-old tigress was found critically injured in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve early Saturday morning, officials said.

The animal was spotted by forest personnel on their routine morning patrol. Soon after, a rescue team arrived at the scene and initiated treatment under the supervision of doctors, the officials said.

Manish Singh, Deputy Director and Divisional Forest Officer of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, told PTI that a five-member special team has been constituted to monitor and care for the tigress. This team is keeping a round-the-clock watch on her health status and movements.

Singh said the tigress is being treated by a team of specialist veterinarians led by Dr Daksh Gangwar.

Dr Gangwar told PTI that a large number of insects had infested a wound on the five-year-old tigress's right ear, which have been removed.

Her condition was poor in the morning, but it has now stabilised, he said.

The injured tigress is not currently in a condition to be transported elsewhere for treatment, Dr Gangwar said, adding that she is being administered intravenous fluids.

"There has been some improvement in the swelling, but she is not yet in a condition to eat anything. Constant contact is being maintained with veterinarians from the Kanpur Zoo and the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly," Gangwar said. PTI COR NAV RUK RUK

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