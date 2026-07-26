India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia5-year-old tigress found with infested injuries in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, being treated

5-year-old tigress found with infested injuries in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, being treated

Pilibhit (UP), Jul 25 (PTI): A five-year-old tigress was found critically injured in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve early Saturday morning, officials sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 12:41 AM (IST)

Pilibhit (UP), Jul 25 (PTI): A five-year-old tigress was found critically injured in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve early Saturday morning, officials said.

The animal was spotted by forest personnel on their routine morning patrol. Soon after, a rescue team arrived at the scene and initiated treatment under the supervision of doctors, the officials said.

Manish Singh, Deputy Director and Divisional Forest Officer of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, told PTI that a five-member special team has been constituted to monitor and care for the tigress. This team is keeping a round-the-clock watch on her health status and movements.

Singh said the tigress is being treated by a team of specialist veterinarians led by Dr Daksh Gangwar.

Dr Gangwar told PTI that a large number of insects had infested a wound on the five-year-old tigress's right ear, which have been removed.

Her condition was poor in the morning, but it has now stabilised, he said.

The injured tigress is not currently in a condition to be transported elsewhere for treatment, Dr Gangwar said, adding that she is being administered intravenous fluids.

"There has been some improvement in the swelling, but she is not yet in a condition to eat anything. Constant contact is being maintained with veterinarians from the Kanpur Zoo and the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly," Gangwar said. PTI COR NAV RUK RUK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Delhi Violence Case: Police Register 15 FIRs, Identify Over 2,000 Suspects Amid Probe

Published at : 26 Jul 2026 12:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 26 July 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
5-year-old tigress found with infested injuries in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, being treated
5-year-old tigress found with infested injuries in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, being treated
India
Drone capabilities display, Shaurya Sandhya: Army hosts anniversary events to honour Kargil heroes
Drone capabilities display, Shaurya Sandhya: Army hosts anniversary events to honour Kargil heroes
India
Assam flood situation improves marginally; over 6.5 lakh affected, 4 more deaths take toll to 66
Assam flood situation improves marginally; over 6.5 lakh affected, 4 more deaths take toll to 66
India
Rahul Gandhi Hails Pradhan's Exit As 'Huge Step', Says Students Forced Govt To Bow
Rahul Gandhi Hails Pradhan's Exit As 'Huge Step', Says Students Forced Govt To Bow
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Violence Case: Police Register 15 FIRs, Identify Over 2,000 Suspects Amid Probe
Delhi Metro Update: Entry and Exit Shut at 18 Stations Amid Student Protest
Student Protest: Delhi Tightens Security at Jantar Mantar as Weekend Crowd Expected
Education Crisis: Rahul Gandhi Calls for Dharmendra Pradhan’s Removal, Accountability and PM Modi’s Apology
Delhi Police Action: Delhi Police Identifies Over 2,000 Suspected Miscreants Amid Jantar Mantar Protest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget