Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Pay ₹17 Lakh Or Skip Parole’: Bombay HC Denies Abu Salem Village Visit Plea

‘Pay ₹17 Lakh Or Skip Parole’: Bombay HC Denies Abu Salem Village Visit Plea

1993 blasts convict Abu Salem extradited from Portugal, serving life for role in deadly Mumbai terror attacks.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Bombay High Court refused to grant emergency parole to underworld gangster Abu Salem to visit his ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district to mourn the death of his brother, Abu Hakim Ansari. A division bench of Justices Ajay Gadkari and Shyam Chandak upheld the earlier order, maintaining that Salem would have to bear the cost of a high-security police escort estimated at over ₹17 lakh if he wanted parole.

Escort Cost Condition Blocks Parole

As Salem expressed inability to pay the amount, the court declined to relax the condition and did not grant him relief. Salem, convicted in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case and extradited from Portugal in 2005, had sought emergency parole citing humanitarian grounds after his brother’s death in November 2025. Authorities had cited security concerns and the sensitivity of his native area while insisting on full escort costs being paid by the prisoner.

1993 Blasts Convict Abu Salem

Abu Salem is an Indian underworld gangster who was associated with the D-Company crime syndicate led by Dawood Ibrahim. He rose to prominence in the 1990s and was later accused and convicted for his role in several major crimes, most notably the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts. Investigators found that Salem was involved in transporting weapons and logistics support ahead of the attacks, which killed 257 people and injured more than 1,400. He was extradited from Portugal to India in 2005 and was later convicted in 2017 by a special TADA court and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Related Video

Breaking News: Missing Children Crisis Raised in Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Flags Shocking Data

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Abu Salem denied emergency parole?

Abu Salem was denied emergency parole because he could not afford the cost of a high-security police escort, which was estimated at over ₹17 lakh.

What was the reason Abu Salem requested parole?

Abu Salem requested emergency parole on humanitarian grounds to mourn the death of his brother, Abu Hakim Ansari.

What is Abu Salem convicted of?

Abu Salem is convicted in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case and is serving a life sentence.

When was Abu Salem extradited to India?

Abu Salem was extradited from Portugal to India in 2005.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Underworld Don Bombay High Court Breaking News ABP Live Abu Salem Don
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘PM Modi Hiding Behind Speaker’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Birla, Calls Explanation A ‘Lie’
‘PM Modi Hiding Behind Speaker’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Birla, Calls Explanation A ‘Lie’
World
‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy
‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy
Business
India-US Trade Deal Nears Finish Line As Goyal Signals Joint Statement In '4-5 Days'
India-US Trade Deal Nears Finish Line As Goyal Signals Joint Statement In '4-5 Days'
India
Parliament Standoff Escalates As Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi’s Conduct, Kharge Hits Back
Parliament Standoff Escalates As Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi’s Conduct, Kharge Hits Back
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Missing Children Crisis Raised in Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Flags Shocking Data
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Sisters Changed Names, Rejected Indian Identity Before Suicide
Parliament Turmoil: Minister Giriraj Singh Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Disrupting Proceedings
Politics: Jairam Ramesh Slams Govt for Blocking Leader of Opposition in Parliament
Parliament Turmoil: PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha Address Set Amid Opposition Walkouts & Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget