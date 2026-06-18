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HomeNewsIndiaForensic Findings Reject Claims Linking Punjab CM Mann To ‘Sacrilege’ Video

Forensic Findings Reject Claims Linking Punjab CM Mann To ‘Sacrilege’ Video

Aam Aadmi Party said forensic findings have ruled out Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's involvement in the alleged sacrilege video, rejecting claims that he was the person seen in the footage.

Reported By : PTI | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AAP blamed SAD for conspiracy, seeks police investigation.

Chandigarh: The Punjab AAP on Thursday said forensic tests by two labs had shown that the man in the alleged sacrilege video over which the Akal Takht issued an edict against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is someone else.

Addressing the media here, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema accused the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of trying to defame Mann since talks were initiated to enact the anti-sacrilege law.

The Akal Takht on Monday declared Mann 'Guru Dokhi' (anti-Guru) and 'Khalsa Panth virodhi' (anti-Khalsa Panth) over the video.

The edict came after Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj claimed that the video circulating on social media -- purportedly showing a man resembling Mann -- was found to be "authentic" by the two forensic laboratories. The video was neither tinkered with nor AI-generated, he had said.

Mann rejected the video, saying it was "false propaganda" aimed at defaming him.

Cheema targeted the SAD, saying it is an "expert at hatching conspiracies".

"Ever since talks were initiated to enact the anti-sacrilege law, Bhagwant Mann has been targeted. Some conspiracy or the other is being hatched," the minister said.

Cheema presented reports of two forensic labs claiming that the person in the alleged sacrilege video was not Mann.

"In these two lab reports, 1,191 different angles have been taken that show facial recognition, (Mann's) height, body posture, how he walks, how he stands, all these postures. With 1,191 angles, a thorough analysis was undertaken," he said.

"It shows that the fake video does not match Bhagwant Mann," he said, adding that the video was made using an actor to defame Mann.

These two labs are independent, located outside Punjab and recognised by the government of India, Cheema said.

AAP leader Baltej Singh Pannu said a party delegation will meet Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav to seek a probe to expose those behind this entire "conspiracy".

The matter stems from the summoning of Mann by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, in January this year for allegedly making comments on 'Guru ki Golak' (gurdwara donation box) and indulging in "objectionable activities" with the pictures of the Sikh Gurus and slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in a purported video clip.

The opposition parties have been pressing for Mann's resignation after the edict was issued against him. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What evidence did AAP provide to counter the claims about the sacrilege video?

AAP presented two independent, government-recognized lab reports. These reports analyzed facial recognition, height, and posture from 1,191 angles, concluding the person in the video was not Mann.

Published at : 18 Jun 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aam Aadmi Party Bhagwant Mann Punjab Politics ForensicReport Sacrilege Video PunjabCM
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