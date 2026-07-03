Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DMK condemned the arrest, alleging political misuse of power.

Tamil Nadu Police on Friday arrested DMK legislator Anitha R. Radhakrishnan after the Madras High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition in a case registered over his remarks against Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay. The arrest followed the High Court's refusal to grant the seven-time MLA protection from arrest in connection with a speech delivered last month. The move has triggered a political confrontation between the ruling TVK and the opposition DMK.

Controversial Remarks Sparked Case

Police took Radhakrishnan into custody shortly after the Madras High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. The case relates to a speech he delivered on June 20 at Athur near Tiruchendur during a function held to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

During his speech, Radhakrishnan criticised Chief Minister Vijay's conduct in the Assembly while referring to an exchange involving DMK MLA S. Austin.

He said: “Brother Austin pointed his finger at CM and asked him, ‘Won’t you open your mouth and speak?’ He looked trapped. It was like, ‘How did I get stuck here? How happy I was at home with an actress. Now I’m trapped here.’”

He also compared Vijay's demeanour in the Assembly to that of a customer entering a shop, remarks that led to the registration of the case against him.

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Arrest Follows HC Order

According to reports, the legislator was arrested while inspecting the Athur Town Panchayat office.



He had reportedly indicated that he intended to appear before the police voluntarily, but officers proceeded with the arrest following the court's order.

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DMK Slams Arrest

The arrest drew immediate criticism from DMK leaders, who accused the state government of selectively pursuing political opponents.

DMK president M.K. Stalin questioned the government's priorities, stating: “Why has the ‘Pure Power’ government, which has not yet taken any action in the complaint filed by a woman who was subjected to gang rape, not shown this urgency in the case?”

He further remarked: “Arrogance is the path to destruction!”

DMK MP Kanimozhi also condemned the arrest, calling it "strongly condemnable." In a post on X, she alleged that Radhakrishnan was taken into custody while inspecting development works in his constituency and described the action as "utterly anarchic." She further accused the government of adopting "tyrannical" methods against the opposition and asserted that the DMK "will never bow down to such oppressive tactics."