J&K: 4 Suspected Terrorists Spotted Scaling Ramtund Peak In Doda; Search Ops Underway

A video purportedly showing four suspected terrorists scaling Ramtund Peak surfaced, triggering a major anti-terror operation. Locals captured the footage and alerted security forces.
J&K: Search Ops Launched In Doda After Video Shows 4 Suspected Terrorists Scaling Ramtund Peak
Reinforcements from the Army, police and CRPF have also been mobilised from Udhampur on Tuesday morning, and a massive operation was underway when last reports were received.
- Video shows four suspected terrorists scaling J&K's Ramtund Peak.
- Locals alerted security forces, triggering a major search operation.
- Army, police, CRPF reinforcements mobilized for the extensive search.
- Preliminary inputs suggest three foreign terrorists and one local.
Jammu, Aug 11 (PTI) A video purportedly showing four suspected terrorists scaling Ramtund Peak in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district has surfaced, triggering a major anti-terror operation, officials said on Tuesday.
The Ramtund area lies close to the Seoj Dhar belt of the Udhampur district, a remote and heavily forested mountainous region used by terrorists as a route for movement and, at times, as a hideout. The difficult terrain, dense forests and connectivity with adjoining mountain areas have made the belt strategically sensitive from a security perspective.
According to official sources, some locals captured the footage and alerted the security forces late Monday afternoon. They added that the latest sighting has triggered a major search operation, with security forces combing the surrounding forests, ridgelines and mountain tracks to track down the suspected group.
Reinforcements from the Army, police and CRPF have also been mobilised from Udhampur on Tuesday morning, and a massive operation was underway when last reports were received, the sources said.
They said preliminary inputs suggest that the group may comprise three foreign terrorists and one local. However, there has been no contact with the suspected terrorists so far.
The security operation is underway, with forces conducting searches across the mountainous terrain and adjoining areas, they said.
Security agencies have maintained heightened vigilance in the region due to its use in the past as a possible infiltration, transit and concealment route by terrorists.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
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Frequently Asked Questions
What prompted the anti-terror operation in Doda district?
Where is the anti-terror operation currently taking place?
The operation is underway near Ramtund Peak in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. This area is close to the Seoj Dhar belt of Udhampur.
Why is the Ramtund area considered strategically sensitive?
The Ramtund area is a remote, heavily forested mountainous region. Terrorists have used it as a route for movement, a hideout, and for infiltration.
How many suspected terrorists are believed to be in the group?
Preliminary inputs suggest the group may comprise three foreign terrorists and one local. No contact has been made with them yet.