The state's traditional DMK-versus-AIADMK rivalry has shifted into a direct confrontation between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the ruling Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). This intensified after the Assembly elections.
Who Has More Ex-AIADMK Leaders? DMK, TVK Spar Over 'Washing Machine' Remark
The war of words between DMK and TVK intensifies over the induction of former AIADMK leaders, with both sides accusing each other of political hypocrisy.
- TVK inducted former AIADMK leaders, intensifying political rivalry with DMK.
- DMK criticized TVK, alleging a
- TVK countered, citing DMK's past induction of challenged leaders.
- TVK justified inductions to strengthen party, not for immunity.
The political rivalry between the ruling Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) and the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has entered a new phase, with both parties exchanging sharp accusations over the induction of former AIADMK leaders. What began as a fierce contest during the Assembly elections has now evolved into an intense battle over political defections, corruption allegations and ideological consistency.
During the election campaign, TVK leader Vijay mounted strong attacks on the then-ruling DMK, while Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin largely chose not to respond directly. However, the post-election political landscape has altered significantly, shifting the state's traditional DMK-versus-AIADMK rivalry into a direct confrontation between the DMK and the TVK.
'Washing Machine' Row Takes Centre Stage
The latest flashpoint emerged after former AIADMK ministers C. Vijayabaskar and M.R. Vijayabaskar joined the ruling TVK. Their induction has triggered a fierce debate, with the DMK questioning whether leaders facing corruption-related allegations are being politically rehabilitated after switching sides.
Critics have pointed to Vijay's earlier assurance in the Assembly that his government would not tolerate corruption or protect those accused of financial wrongdoing. Against that backdrop, the inclusion of leaders facing cases related to the alleged gutka scam and land fraud has become a key point of attack for the opposition.
Adding to the criticism, DMK MP Kanimozhi remarked, "I heard that a 'washing machine' of the kind the BJP used to employ in the North has now arrived in Tamil Nadu too. They say this new Tamil Nadu model machine can even wash away gutka stains... Is that true?"
The comment has intensified the political slugfest, with the "washing machine" metaphor being used to suggest that politicians accused of corruption become politically "clean" after joining a different party.
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TVK Hits Back At DMK's Record
TVK leaders have dismissed the criticism, arguing that the DMK has itself inducted several leaders who were previously associated with the AIADMK.
They contend that several ministers in the present DMK government, including Sekar Babu and Anitha Radhakrishnan, were once part of the AIADMK. They also point to the political journey of Senthil Balaji, alleging that the DMK had earlier attacked him over corruption allegations before later embracing him within the party.
TVK supporters further argue that the DMK had previously targeted leaders such as O Panneerselvam and Vaithilingam but later altered its political approach after they moved closer to the party. On that basis, they maintain that the DMK is in no position to question defections or accuse others of running a political "washing machine."
ALSO READ: Three Ex-AIADMK Ministers Join TVK, DMK Takes 'Washing Machine' Swipe Over Inductions
TVK Defends Induction Of Former AIADMK Leaders
The TVK maintained that experienced political leaders are being brought into the party to strengthen its organisational structure rather than to shield them from legal scrutiny.
The party has insisted that ongoing legal proceedings against such leaders will continue independently and that their induction should not be interpreted as an attempt to influence investigations.
Explaining its position, TVK leaders said, “Former AIADMK ministers are being inducted into the party because they need experienced administrators to strengthen the party. They are definitely not taking away the opportunities of those who have worked sincerely for the party. We will not help them get rid of cases in any way. They will only be used politically.”
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current main political rivalry in Tamil Nadu, according to the article?
Why is the DMK criticizing the TVK regarding former AIADMK leaders?
The DMK questions the TVK's induction of former AIADMK ministers, C. Vijayabaskar and M.R. Vijayabaskar, who face corruption allegations. They accuse the TVK of politically rehabilitating these leaders.
What does the 'washing machine' metaphor mean in this context?
DMK MP Kanimozhi used the metaphor to suggest that politicians accused of corruption become politically
How does the TVK defend its decision to induct former AIADMK leaders?
The TVK states it needs experienced administrators to strengthen the party. They clarify that the induction is not to shield leaders from legal scrutiny, and ongoing legal proceedings will continue independently.