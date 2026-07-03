Who Has More Ex-AIADMK Leaders? DMK, TVK Spar Over 'Washing Machine' Remark

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TVK inducted former AIADMK leaders, intensifying political rivalry with DMK.

DMK criticized TVK, alleging a

TVK countered, citing DMK's past induction of challenged leaders.

TVK justified inductions to strengthen party, not for immunity.

The political rivalry between the ruling Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) and the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has entered a new phase, with both parties exchanging sharp accusations over the induction of former AIADMK leaders. What began as a fierce contest during the Assembly elections has now evolved into an intense battle over political defections, corruption allegations and ideological consistency.

During the election campaign, TVK leader Vijay mounted strong attacks on the then-ruling DMK, while Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin largely chose not to respond directly. However, the post-election political landscape has altered significantly, shifting the state's traditional DMK-versus-AIADMK rivalry into a direct confrontation between the DMK and the TVK.

'Washing Machine' Row Takes Centre Stage

The latest flashpoint emerged after former AIADMK ministers C. Vijayabaskar and M.R. Vijayabaskar joined the ruling TVK. Their induction has triggered a fierce debate, with the DMK questioning whether leaders facing corruption-related allegations are being politically rehabilitated after switching sides.

Critics have pointed to Vijay's earlier assurance in the Assembly that his government would not tolerate corruption or protect those accused of financial wrongdoing. Against that backdrop, the inclusion of leaders facing cases related to the alleged gutka scam and land fraud has become a key point of attack for the opposition.

Adding to the criticism, DMK MP Kanimozhi remarked, "I heard that a 'washing machine' of the kind the BJP used to employ in the North has now arrived in Tamil Nadu too. They say this new Tamil Nadu model machine can even wash away gutka stains... Is that true?"

The comment has intensified the political slugfest, with the "washing machine" metaphor being used to suggest that politicians accused of corruption become politically "clean" after joining a different party.

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TVK Hits Back At DMK's Record

TVK leaders have dismissed the criticism, arguing that the DMK has itself inducted several leaders who were previously associated with the AIADMK.

They contend that several ministers in the present DMK government, including Sekar Babu and Anitha Radhakrishnan, were once part of the AIADMK. They also point to the political journey of Senthil Balaji, alleging that the DMK had earlier attacked him over corruption allegations before later embracing him within the party.

TVK supporters further argue that the DMK had previously targeted leaders such as O Panneerselvam and Vaithilingam but later altered its political approach after they moved closer to the party. On that basis, they maintain that the DMK is in no position to question defections or accuse others of running a political "washing machine."

ALSO READ: Three Ex-AIADMK Ministers Join TVK, DMK Takes 'Washing Machine' Swipe Over Inductions

TVK Defends Induction Of Former AIADMK Leaders

The TVK maintained that experienced political leaders are being brought into the party to strengthen its organisational structure rather than to shield them from legal scrutiny.

The party has insisted that ongoing legal proceedings against such leaders will continue independently and that their induction should not be interpreted as an attempt to influence investigations.

Explaining its position, TVK leaders said, “Former AIADMK ministers are being inducted into the party because they need experienced administrators to strengthen the party. They are definitely not taking away the opportunities of those who have worked sincerely for the party. We will not help them get rid of cases in any way. They will only be used politically.”