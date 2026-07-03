Faulty Signboard On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Likely Behind Bus Crash That Killed 7, Says Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Faulty highway signboards primarily caused deadly Dausa bus crash.

Inadequate directional signs prompted abrupt braking, increasing collision risk.

Delayed fire tender arrival, bus lacked emergency exit.

A preliminary investigation into the deadly bus accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district has identified faulty highway signboards as the primary reason behind the tragedy that claimed at least seven lives.

Dausa District Collector Dr Soumya Jha said an eight-member magisterial inquiry committee found that the signboards installed on the expressway were unclear and lacked directional arrows, causing confusion among motorists travelling towards Jaipur and Ajmer. As a result, drivers often slowed down abruptly, significantly increasing the risk of accidents.

The findings come after a private bus travelling from Haridwar to Indore collided with a trailer and plunged into a roadside gorge in the early hours of Wednesday. Moments after the crash, a fire broke out in the rear section of the bus, killing at least seven passengers and injuring more than 15 others.

Probe Flags Highway Signage and Safety Lapses

According to the district collector, the inquiry committee inspected the accident site, recorded statements from passers-by and the trailer driver, and analysed CCTV footage before reaching its preliminary conclusions.

The investigation found that inadequate signage on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway created confusion for motorists approaching routes towards Jaipur and Ajmer. The absence of directional arrows on signboards prompted several drivers to reduce speed suddenly, increasing the likelihood of collisions.

Dr Jha said the findings have already been shared with the Chief Secretary during a review meeting. Based on the report, the state government will undertake improvements to signboards on major highways to help prevent similar accidents in the future.

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Delayed Fire Response, Bus Safety Issues Under Scanner

The inquiry also examined the emergency response following the accident. It found that police personnel and ambulances reached the spot within minutes of receiving information about the crash.

However, the fire tender arrived around 30 minutes later. The committee has recommended that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) deploy permanent fire tenders on major highways to improve emergency response during serious accidents.

Investigators further noted that the bus did not have an emergency exit, making evacuation more difficult after the crash. The report also listed driver fatigue caused by long-distance travel, illegal parking along highways and the presence of stray animals as significant contributors to road accidents.

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Investigation Into Bus Fire Continues

Authorities are continuing to investigate the exact cause of the fire that engulfed the rear section of the bus after the crash. The possible role of a cigarette in triggering the blaze is also being examined.

The Rajasthan government has sent a proposal seeking financial assistance for the families of the victims. In addition, a district-level task force has been formed to conduct regular highway inspections and strengthen road safety measures across the district.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Range Inspector General of Police Rahul Prakash visited the accident site and met the district collector and the Superintendent of Police to review the situation and receive feedback on the investigation.