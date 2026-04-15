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HomeNewsIndiaAP Heatwave Alert: Several Mandals Brace For Severe Conditions, Warns APSDMA

AP Heatwave Alert: Several Mandals Brace For Severe Conditions, Warns APSDMA

APSDMA warns of severe heatwave across Andhra Pradesh, with temperatures likely to touch 44°C in coastal and Rayalaseema regions.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Andhra Pradesh faces severe heat wave warnings across several districts.
  • Over 100 mandals will experience heat waves or severe heat conditions.
  • Temperatures could reach up to 44 degrees Celsius in coastal regions.
  • Authorities advise precautions like hydration and sun protection measures.

Amaravati, Apr 15 (PTI) The APSDMA has warned of severe heat waves across several parts of the state on Wednesday.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), a severe heat wave was likely in 46 mandals and a heat wave in 73 mandals, mainly in the north coastal districts, while high temperatures were expected in coastal and Rayalaseema regions.

"Severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail across several parts of the state today," APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain said in an official press release.

Jain further said that maximum temperatures up to 44 degrees Celsius are likely in Rayalaseema and coastal districts.

On Wednesday, severe heatwaves are likely in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Polavaram, Anakapalli, Kakinada and East Godavari mandals, while heatwaves were expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Polavaram, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Markapuram, Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa and Tirupati mandals.

Meanwhile, he noted that on Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 45 degrees Celsius in Ontimitta in Kadapa district, 44.2 degrees in Laddagiri in Kurnool district and Sanjamala in Nandyal district, and 43.8 degrees in Varadayyapalem in Tirupati district.

Other places where high temperature recorded are: 43 degrees in Anumalapalli in Markapuram district and Kommipadu in Nellore district, 42.8 degrees in Rayadurg in Anantapur district, Durgi in Palnadu district and Talupula in Sri Sathya Sai district, 42.6 degrees in Kambhamvaripalle in Annamayya district, 42 degrees in Kopparapadu in Prakasam district, 41.1 degrees in Kankipadu in Krishna district and 41 degrees in Nagari in Chittoor district.

The APSDMA advised people to take precautions, wear caps and light-coloured cotton clothes, use sunglasses, avoid exposure to heat, and consume sufficient water, lemon water, buttermilk and coconut water. PTI MS ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the weather forecast for parts of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday?

Severe heatwave conditions are expected in 46 mandals and a heatwave in 73 mandals, primarily in the north coastal districts. High temperatures are also anticipated in coastal and Rayalaseema regions.

What is the maximum temperature expected in Rayalaseema and coastal districts?

Maximum temperatures of up to 44 degrees Celsius are likely in the Rayalaseema and coastal districts.

Where were the highest temperatures recorded on Tuesday?

The highest temperatures on Tuesday were recorded at 45 degrees Celsius in Ontimitta (Kadapa), 44.2 degrees in Laddagiri and Sanjamala, and 43.8 degrees in Varadayyapalem.

What precautions should people take due to the heatwave?

People are advised to wear caps and light-colored cotton clothes, use sunglasses, avoid heat exposure, and drink plenty of water, lemon water, buttermilk, and coconut water.

Published at : 15 Apr 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh Heatwave
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