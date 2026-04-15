AP Heatwave Alert: Several Mandals Brace For Severe Conditions, Warns APSDMA

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Andhra Pradesh faces severe heat wave warnings across several districts.

Over 100 mandals will experience heat waves or severe heat conditions.

Temperatures could reach up to 44 degrees Celsius in coastal regions.

Authorities advise precautions like hydration and sun protection measures.

Amaravati, Apr 15 (PTI) The APSDMA has warned of severe heat waves across several parts of the state on Wednesday.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), a severe heat wave was likely in 46 mandals and a heat wave in 73 mandals, mainly in the north coastal districts, while high temperatures were expected in coastal and Rayalaseema regions.

"Severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail across several parts of the state today," APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain said in an official press release.

Jain further said that maximum temperatures up to 44 degrees Celsius are likely in Rayalaseema and coastal districts.

On Wednesday, severe heatwaves are likely in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Polavaram, Anakapalli, Kakinada and East Godavari mandals, while heatwaves were expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Polavaram, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Markapuram, Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa and Tirupati mandals.

Meanwhile, he noted that on Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 45 degrees Celsius in Ontimitta in Kadapa district, 44.2 degrees in Laddagiri in Kurnool district and Sanjamala in Nandyal district, and 43.8 degrees in Varadayyapalem in Tirupati district.

Other places where high temperature recorded are: 43 degrees in Anumalapalli in Markapuram district and Kommipadu in Nellore district, 42.8 degrees in Rayadurg in Anantapur district, Durgi in Palnadu district and Talupula in Sri Sathya Sai district, 42.6 degrees in Kambhamvaripalle in Annamayya district, 42 degrees in Kopparapadu in Prakasam district, 41.1 degrees in Kankipadu in Krishna district and 41 degrees in Nagari in Chittoor district.

The APSDMA advised people to take precautions, wear caps and light-coloured cotton clothes, use sunglasses, avoid exposure to heat, and consume sufficient water, lemon water, buttermilk and coconut water. PTI MS ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)