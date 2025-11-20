The much-awaited meeting between National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and his Bangladeshi counterpart Khalilur Rahman, which took place on 19 November (Wednesday), is expected to “smoothen” the strained bilateral ties even as Dhaka has assured New Delhi that its security interests will not be compromised. As bilateral ties have faced challenges since August 2024, the discussions between both NSAs were aimed at mending these tense relations while addressing mutual security concerns, ABP Live has learnt.

Highly placed sources indicated to ABP Live that the Bangladeshi NSA has reassured Doval that it is “committed to safeguarding” New Delhi's security interests, which is a vital aspect for India given the geopolitical dynamics in the region. This commitment is seen as a foundational step in restoring trust and cooperation between the two neighbouring nations.

NSAs Meet Strategically Timed

The meeting was strategically timed just one day prior to the Colombo Security Conclave, a regional security dialogue platform, in order to foster a “common understanding” and “collaborative stance” in the face of regional threats, thereby enhancing security cooperation, sources added.

Historically, India and Bangladesh have shared strong cultural and historical ties, but ever since the former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government was ousted from that country, followed by the establishment of an interim administration in Dhaka under Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, Delhi and Dhaka have seen an escalation of tensions between both countries. This has also happened because Hasina, who was thrown out of power owing to a student-led uprising, took refuge in India.

The meeting between both NSAs is viewed as a “crucial opportunity” for both nations to reaffirm their commitment to partnership and collective security interests, added the sources quoted above.

Doval, it is learnt, expressed India’s concerns over the upcoming elections in Bangladesh that are scheduled to take place early 2026 with a possible return of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami alliance, which New Delhi thinks can be inimical to its interests.

Sheikh Hasina's Death Sentence

The meeting of the two NSAs took place shortly after Hasina's death sentence was issued by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Monday for her alleged “crimes against humanity”, including the violent suppression of protests led by university students. The UN has reported that nearly 1,400 people lost their lives during the July 2024 protests in Dhaka, with allegations suggesting that Hasina ordered the killings.

Following this, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry also issued a press statement asking New Delhi to “immediately” hand over Hasina and other Awami League supporters, who are also sheltered by India, to Dhaka.

Both NSAs are believed to have also discussed in an “open and frank manner” about the repeated controversial statements made by Yunus regarding India’s Northeast region which has strained ties further thereby igniting a diplomatic row.

Discussions were also held between both NSAs over Dhaka’s renewed engagement with Pakistan, especially between the militaries on both sides. NSA Rahman is believed to have urged greater military engagement with India, which has taken a backseat following the recent tensions.

Both the NSAs are believed to have emphasised the importance of open communication and collaboration to prevent misunderstandings and strengthen regional stability. By engaging in such high-level discussions, India and Bangladesh aim to chart a course toward a more cooperative and secure future, said one source, who was following the meeting closely.

The High Commission of Bangladesh said in a statement on Wednesday that Rahman has even extended an invitation to Doval to visit Bangladesh.