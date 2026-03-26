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HomeNewsIndiaTatkaal Passport Applicants Alert: Keep These Documents Ready Before Your Appointment-Full List

Tatkaal Passport Applicants Alert: Keep These Documents Ready Before Your Appointment-Full List

Planning to apply for a Tatkaal passport? Make sure you carry the required documents to your appointment. Check the full list to ensure smooth processing.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 06:36 PM (IST)
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Applying for a passport under the Tatkaal scheme is the fastest way to get your passport issued in India, but many applications get delayed because people do not carry the correct documents to the Passport Seva Kendra. Unlike the normal scheme, Tatkaal requires additional identity proof, and applicants must produce multiple documents from an approved list. If even one required document is missing, the application may be rejected or shifted to the normal category.

To avoid last-minute problems, applicants should prepare a proper checklist before booking their appointment. Below is the complete list of documents required under the Tatkaal scheme, along with the categories of applicants who cannot use this fast-track service.

https://www.passportindia.gov.in/psp/TatkaalPassports

Documents Required For Tatkaal Passport

Applicants aged 18 years and above must submit address proof, date-of-birth proof, Non-ECR proof (if applicable), and any three documents from the approved list below:

  • Aadhaar Card (PVC / e-Aadhaar / original UIDAI letter only)
  • PAN Card
  • Voter ID (EPIC)
  • Driving Licence (valid and within state jurisdiction)
  • Birth Certificate issued under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969
  • Ration Card (latest version)
  • Bank / Post Office / Kisan Passbook with photo and latest entry
  • Student Photo ID from a recognised educational institution
  • Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe / OBC certificate
  • Pension documents or Pension Payment Order
  • Service ID card issued by Government / PSU / Public Limited Company
  • Arms licence issued under the Arms Act, 1959
  • Last issued passport (for re-issue cases only)

Applicants below 18 years must submit address proof, birth proof, and any two documents from the first six items in the above list.

Tatkaal Not Allowed In These Cases

Tatkaal facility is not available for the following categories:

  • Change of name
  • Change or correction of date of birth or place of birth
  • Lost, stolen, or badly damaged passport
  • Re-issue of short validity passport
  • Change in signature, appearance, or gender
  • Applicants with criminal cases or adverse police report
  • Applicants on watch list or with fake passport history
  • Citizens by registration or naturalisation
  • Adopted children or children born through surrogacy
  • Minors with single parent or Annexure-C cases
  • Applicants whose present address is outside RPO jurisdiction

Tatkaal appointments can be rescheduled only once after booking, so applicants should ensure that all documents are ready before selecting the appointment date.

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About the author ABP Live News

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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 06:36 PM (IST)
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Passport Rules Tatkal Passport Rules How To Apply For Tatkal Passport In India
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