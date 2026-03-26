Tatkaal Passport Applicants Alert: Keep These Documents Ready Before Your Appointment-Full List

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Applying for a passport under the Tatkaal scheme is the fastest way to get your passport issued in India, but many applications get delayed because people do not carry the correct documents to the Passport Seva Kendra. Unlike the normal scheme, Tatkaal requires additional identity proof, and applicants must produce multiple documents from an approved list. If even one required document is missing, the application may be rejected or shifted to the normal category.

To avoid last-minute problems, applicants should prepare a proper checklist before booking their appointment. Below is the complete list of documents required under the Tatkaal scheme, along with the categories of applicants who cannot use this fast-track service.

https://www.passportindia.gov.in/psp/TatkaalPassports

Documents Required For Tatkaal Passport

Applicants aged 18 years and above must submit address proof, date-of-birth proof, Non-ECR proof (if applicable), and any three documents from the approved list below:

Aadhaar Card (PVC / e-Aadhaar / original UIDAI letter only)

PAN Card

Voter ID (EPIC)

Driving Licence (valid and within state jurisdiction)

Birth Certificate issued under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969

Ration Card (latest version)

Bank / Post Office / Kisan Passbook with photo and latest entry

Student Photo ID from a recognised educational institution

Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe / OBC certificate

Pension documents or Pension Payment Order

Service ID card issued by Government / PSU / Public Limited Company

Arms licence issued under the Arms Act, 1959

Last issued passport (for re-issue cases only)

Applicants below 18 years must submit address proof, birth proof, and any two documents from the first six items in the above list.

Tatkaal Not Allowed In These Cases

Tatkaal facility is not available for the following categories:

Change of name

Change or correction of date of birth or place of birth

Lost, stolen, or badly damaged passport

Re-issue of short validity passport

Change in signature, appearance, or gender

Applicants with criminal cases or adverse police report

Applicants on watch list or with fake passport history

Citizens by registration or naturalisation

Adopted children or children born through surrogacy

Minors with single parent or Annexure-C cases

Applicants whose present address is outside RPO jurisdiction

Tatkaal appointments can be rescheduled only once after booking, so applicants should ensure that all documents are ready before selecting the appointment date.