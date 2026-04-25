Seven Members of Parliament from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have reportedly rebelled against the party, with four of them joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
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Raghav Chadha Among 7 AAP MPs Joining BJP, Congress Slams ‘Washing Machine Politics’
Seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, announced their move to the BJP, triggering a major political shift as Congress criticised the development, calling it “washing machine politics.”
- Seven AAP MPs, including Chadha, Pathak, are joining BJP.
- Four AAP MPs have officially joined BJP so far.
- Congress criticizes BJP's 'washing machine' for inducting leaders.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How many AAP MPs have reportedly rebelled against the party?
Which AAP MPs announced they would be joining the BJP?
Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak announced that they, along with five other Rajya Sabha MPs, would be joining the BJP.
What is the Congress's reaction to the AAP MPs joining the BJP?
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh stated that the BJP's 'washing machine' and 'Modi washing powder' are active, implying a way to cleanse politicians.
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