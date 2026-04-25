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HomeNewsIndiaRaghav Chadha Among 7 AAP MPs Joining BJP, Congress Slams ‘Washing Machine Politics’

Raghav Chadha Among 7 AAP MPs Joining BJP, Congress Slams ‘Washing Machine Politics’

Seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, announced their move to the BJP, triggering a major political shift as Congress criticised the development, calling it “washing machine politics.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Seven AAP MPs, including Chadha, Pathak, are joining BJP.
  • Four AAP MPs have officially joined BJP so far.
  • Congress criticizes BJP's 'washing machine' for inducting leaders.

Seven Members of Parliament from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak, have rebelled against the party. Out of them, four MPs have already joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The first reaction from the Congress has now come on this split within AAP. Congress General Secretary and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh said that the BJP’s “washing machine” has once again become active, along with “Modi washing powder.”

Taking to social media platform X, Ramesh said that those who once projected themselves as symbols of honesty, integrity, and ideology now stand completely exposed.

Raghav Chadha’s Announcement

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, along with Sandeep Pathak, made a major announcement on Friday, stating that they, along with five other Rajya Sabha MPs, would be joining the BJP. They added that out of AAP’s total 10 Rajya Sabha MPs, seven are in the process of merging with the BJP.

Chadha said during a press conference that, as per constitutional provisions, if two-thirds of a party’s MPs decide to join another party together, it is considered a valid merger.

He also named the other MPs likely to join the BJP, including Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikram Sahney, Swati Maliwal, and Ashok Mittal.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many AAP MPs have reportedly rebelled against the party?

Seven Members of Parliament from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have reportedly rebelled against the party, with four of them joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Which AAP MPs announced they would be joining the BJP?

Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak announced that they, along with five other Rajya Sabha MPs, would be joining the BJP.

What is the Congress's reaction to the AAP MPs joining the BJP?

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh stated that the BJP's 'washing machine' and 'Modi washing powder' are active, implying a way to cleanse politicians.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raghav Chadha Sandeep Pathak AAP Split
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