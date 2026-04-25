Raghav Chadha Among 7 AAP MPs Joining BJP, Congress Slams ‘Washing Machine Politics’

Seven Members of Parliament from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak, have rebelled against the party. Out of them, four MPs have already joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The first reaction from the Congress has now come on this split within AAP. Congress General Secretary and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh said that the BJP’s “washing machine” has once again become active, along with “Modi washing powder.”

Taking to social media platform X, Ramesh said that those who once projected themselves as symbols of honesty, integrity, and ideology now stand completely exposed.

बीजेपी की वॉशिंग मशीन फिर से सक्रिय हो गई है, साथ ही मोदी वॉशिंग पाउडर भी। जो लोग खुद को सदाचार, ईमानदारी और विचारधारा के आदर्श के रूप में पेश करते थे, वे अब बुरी तरह बेनकाब हो चुके हैं। — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 25, 2026

Raghav Chadha’s Announcement

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, along with Sandeep Pathak, made a major announcement on Friday, stating that they, along with five other Rajya Sabha MPs, would be joining the BJP. They added that out of AAP’s total 10 Rajya Sabha MPs, seven are in the process of merging with the BJP.

Chadha said during a press conference that, as per constitutional provisions, if two-thirds of a party’s MPs decide to join another party together, it is considered a valid merger.

He also named the other MPs likely to join the BJP, including Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikram Sahney, Swati Maliwal, and Ashok Mittal.

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