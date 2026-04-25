Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP criticizes Kejriwal's move to Lodhi Estate bungalow.

Kejriwal states bungalow allocated by Centre after court directions.

AAP denies BJP's allegations, calls visuals of residence fake.

AAP challenges BJP leaders to open residences for scrutiny.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Arvind Kejriwal over his recent move to a government bungalow in Lodhi Estate, with Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma dubbing him “Delhi’s Rehman Dakait” and taking a swipe using a “Dhurandhar” reference to question his claims of a simple lifestyle.

Addressing a press conference, the Delhi Minister said: "He (Arvind Kejriwal) is Delhi's 'Rehman Dakait'. And today, just like the sequel to the film Dhurandhar, the sequel to ‘Sheeshmahal’ has arrived. Yesterday, we learned that he had moved into 95 Lodhi Estate. We were shocked when the picture surfaced."

"The man who said he would live simply lives in luxury today. Don't you feel suffocated?” he questioned.

VIDEO | Addressing a press conference, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma says, “He (Arvind Kejriwal) is Delhi's 'Rehman Dakait'. And today, just like the sequel to the film Dhurandhar, the sequel to ‘Sheeshmahal’ has arrived. Yesterday, we learned that he had moved into 95 Lodhi… pic.twitter.com/FxNOBrNoxP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 25, 2026

Kejriwal Shifts To Lodhi Estate Bungalow

Verma's remarks come after Kejriwal on Friday moved into a Type-VII government bungalow at 95 Lodhi Estate after the accommodation was allotted to him by the Centre.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said the Central government had recently allocated the residence following court directions, taking into account his role as the party’s national convenor. He added that he has shifted to the new residence along with his family.

The Type-VII bungalow had been allotted to Kejriwal in October last year, with the AAP confirming at the time that he would relocate to the Lodhi Estate residence. The party had earlier said the allotment followed questions raised by the Delhi High Court to the Centre regarding his accommodation.

During his tenure as Delhi chief minister, Kejriwal resided at 6 Flag Staff Road. After stepping down from the post in September 2024, he had moved to another government bungalow allotted to Ashok Mittal.

AAP Rebuts BJP’s Allegations

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party following its criticism of Arvind Kejriwal’s move to a Lodhi Estate bungalow, alleging that misleading visuals were being circulated to target the former Delhi chief minister.

Responding to remarks made by Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma, the AAP claimed that the images shown to the media were not of Kejriwal’s new residence.

In a sharp rebuttal, the party said, “Parvesh Verma showed fake pictures. These are not images of Kejriwal’s new house.”

The AAP also challenged BJP leaders to open their own residences to public scrutiny.

“Rekha Gupta should open her house for the media. Kejriwal ji will also show his new house to everyone,” the party said, referring to Rekha Gupta.