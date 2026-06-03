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HomeINDIA AT 2047Breaking Gender Barriers At ABP India@2047 Conclave: Powerful Stories Of Yogita Raghuvanshi And Nehal Solanki

Breaking Gender Barriers At ABP India@2047 Conclave: Powerful Stories Of Yogita Raghuvanshi And Nehal Solanki

This session shines a spotlight on trail-blazing women who have shattered traditional gender stereotypes.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 11:22 AM (IST)

Robust infrastructure remains the foundational backbone of the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, and women are increasingly cementing their roles at the very forefront of this developmental surge.

During a powerful panel discussion titled "Women in Infra: A Place of Their Own" at the ABP Network India@2047 Conclave, one of India's most celebrated female commercial truck drivers, Yogita Raghuvanshi, delivered a stirring message on financial independence and shattering societal stereotypes.

Dismantling the Concept of "Male Bastions"

When session anchor Romana Isar Khan asked Raghuvanshi why she consciously chose to enter a professional field so heavily dominated by men, her response was both grounded and deeply profound:

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"We need to change the mindset that truck driving - or any field, for that matter - is exclusively a man's domain. When I started out, I wasn't thinking about gender roles or corporate barriers. The only thing I saw was a responsibility to earn a living, support my children, and provide for my family."

Nehal Solanki on Overcoming Doubts to Join India's First All-Women Mine Rescue Team

The presence of trailblazing women in heavy industry is a core driver of India’s infrastructural future. During a compelling session at the ABP Network India@2047 Conclave, Nehal Solanki, an Associate Manager in Mining and a vital member of India’s groundbreaking all-women underground mine rescue team at Hindustan Zinc, shared her deeply personal journey into the depths of a traditionally male-dominated sector.

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Silencing Skeptics Below Surface

When the session anchor asked how she handles the high-risk, dangerous nature of underground rescue work - especially in an environment historically run by men - Solanki spoke candidly about the early skepticism she faced:

"When I first chose this path, many people doubted me. They questioned how a woman could handle the physical demands and the extreme dangers of underground mining. But for me, it was about something much deeper. I wanted to carry forward my father’s legacy, who also comes from the mining industry. That purpose gave me the strength to push past the doubts."

Port Operator L. Karthika on Climbing 30 Meters to Break Maritime Barriers

The global maritime and port logistics sector is witnessing a massive shift in gender dynamics, led by highly skilled technical professionals. Speaking during the "Women in Infra: A Place of Their Own" panel at the ABP Network India@2047 Conclave, L. Karthika, an RTG (Rubber Tyred Gantry) Operator with DP World, shared a candid look into her demanding daily routine and the milestone moments of her career.

"After completing my diploma, I began my professional journey as a crane operator at the DP World Port in Kochi. When I stepped into that role, I held the distinction of being the very first female operator in my port's history. I later transitioned to a fully automated facility at Adani Port, which further elevated my technical experience."

"If I have to pinpoint one truly memorable experience, it would be the first day I had to scale a 30-meter vertical ladder just to reach the operator's cabin. That first climb was incredibly terrifying. But today? It is just a normal part of my routine, and I am completely habituated to it."

ABP Network India @2047 Conclave

ABP Network India @2047 Conclave is highlighting a transformative panel titled "Women in Infra: A Place of Their Own." This session shines a spotlight on trail-blazing women who have shattered traditional gender stereotypes and established absolute leadership in heavy industries, logistics, and core infrastructure sectors - domains historically dominated by men.

The Session Vision

As India accelerates its long-term vision of becoming a fully developed nation by the centennial year of its independence (Viksit Bharat 2047), this panel demonstrates that national progress is inextricably linked to gender-agnostic opportunities. These four leaders serve as real-world proof that heavy machinery, deep mines, maritime ports, and roaring furnaces are no longer exclusive male bastions.

Before You Go

India@2047 Summit: Modi Calls for Innovation, Reforms, and National Resolve

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of women in the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision?

Women are increasingly playing a crucial role at the forefront of India's developmental surge as part of the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, which is built on robust infrastructure.

Who are some of the women highlighted at the ABP Network India@2047 Conclave for their work in infrastructure?

The conclave featured Yogita Raghuvanshi, a commercial truck driver, and Nehal Solanki, a member of India's first all-women mine rescue team, both recognized for breaking gender stereotypes in male-dominated fields.

What motivated Yogita Raghuvanshi to become a truck driver?

Yogita Raghuvanshi chose truck driving not based on gender roles, but on the responsibility to earn a living and provide for her family.

How did Nehal Solanki overcome skepticism in her career?

Nehal Solanki faced doubts about her ability to handle the physical demands of underground mining, but her father's legacy in the industry provided the purpose and strength to overcome these challenges.

Published at : 03 Jun 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
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