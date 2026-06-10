6 women develop complications after C-section deliveries at Bikaner hospital; probe ordered

Bikaner, Jun 9 (PTI): Six women developed serious health complications, including kidney-related issues, after undergoing caesarean deliveries at the PBM Hospital in Bikaner, prompting authorities to constitute an inquiry committee, officials said.

All affected patients have been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sardar Patel Medical College, where the incident happened, they said.

The Congress blamed the ruling BJP government of failed health policies, administrative negligence, and lack of accountability.

After the incident, Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said that the case in Bikaner is different from that in Kota, where five women died after caesarean surgeries.

Khimsar said that all women in the Bikaner case had come to the hospital at different times and were treated under varying conditions.

"Considering the seriousness of the situation, an investigation has been initiated. A team of specialist doctors from Jodhpur has been sent to Bikaner to probe the entire matter," he told reporters.

He said that not all women had undergone caesarean deliveries, and some had normal deliveries as well.

"We are investigating why kidney failure occurred in these cases," he said, adding that a preliminary report is expected by evening.

The minister said that samples of medicines and other medical materials used in the hospital are being collected for testing to ascertain the exact cause of the complications.

Sardar Patel Medical College Principal Dr Surendra Verma said that some women reported health complications.

"Given the seriousness of the matter, a probe committee has been constituted. The exact cause can be ascertained only after the report is submitted. Our priority is to ensure proper treatment and recovery of all patients," he said.

Hospital Superintendent Dr B C Ghiya said patients were under continuous monitoring and teams from the nephrology, gynaecology and medicine departments were treating them.

"Some patients required dialysis, which is being conducted regularly. A detailed medical investigation is underway," he said.

Professor of Nephrology Jitendra Falodiya said the patients are under expert care.

Meanwhile, a relative of one of the patients demanded accountability.

"They were normal after delivery but later started facing issues like reduced urine output and other complications. Doctors are treating them, but we want a fair inquiry so that the real cause is known and such incidents do not recur," said Lekhram.

Another attendant, Zubeda, voiced her concern.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Tika Ram Jully said, "Helpless government, dilapidated health system, and BJP fleeing from accountability! In BJP rule, this is what they call leading Rajasthan." "This is no ordinary incident; it is the horrific outcome of the BJP government's failed health policies, administrative negligence, and lack of accountability," the Congress leader said.

"Your (CM) priority is no longer improving the health system, but covering up its failures. Whether it's Kota or Bikaner, after every painful incident, you're issuing statements to suppress the matters," he added. PTI AG VN VN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)