India and the US share common interests and challenges, with terrorism being a major concern for both nations. They maintain a 'zero tolerance' policy towards terrorism.
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India-US Share Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism: Jaishankar At Press Briefing With Rubio
EAM S Jaishankar said India and the US share common security challenges, reaffirmed zero tolerance on terrorism, and stressed cooperation on AI, critical minerals and resilient supply chains.
- India and US share common interests, face challenges like terrorism.
- Both nations strengthen counter-terror efforts, appreciate bilateral cooperation.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are the main concerns shared by India and the US?
How are India and the US cooperating on counter-terrorism?
Both countries have strong cooperation between their agencies in counter-terror efforts. They aim to further strengthen this coordination bilaterally and through international platforms.
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