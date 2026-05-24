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HomeNewsIndia-US Share Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism: Jaishankar At Press Briefing With Rubio

India-US Share Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism: Jaishankar At Press Briefing With Rubio

EAM S Jaishankar said India and the US share common security challenges, reaffirmed zero tolerance on terrorism, and stressed cooperation on AI, critical minerals and resilient supply chains.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 24 May 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India and US share common interests, face challenges like terrorism.
  • Both nations strengthen counter-terror efforts, appreciate bilateral cooperation.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on sunday said India and the United States share not only common interests but also common challenges, with terrorism remaining a major concern for both nations.

Reiterating India’s firm stand against terrorism at the joint press conference along with US State Secretary Marco Rubio, Jaishankar said New Delhi follows a policy of “zero tolerance” and appreciated the strong cooperation between Indian and US agencies in counter-terror efforts.

He specifically acknowledged the extradition of a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks from the United States to India last year, calling it an important example of bilateral cooperation. He added that both countries would further strengthen coordination on counter-terrorism bilaterally as well as through international platforms.

Also Read: Jaishankar, Rubio Hold High-Level Talks In Delhi, Reaffirm India-US Strategic Partnership

Jaishankar Stresses Importance Of Critical Minerals

Highlighting cooperation in emerging technologies and strategic sectors, Jaishankar stressed the growing importance of critical minerals and said India and the US were working together through bilateral mechanisms, the Quad framework and other like-minded groupings.

He noted that India had joined the Pax Silica initiative and was also part of the Forge initiative. Referring to the AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi earlier this year, Jaishankar said the event showcased the vast potential of the India-US partnership in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

“We will naturally be encouraging our businesses dealing with AI,” he said.

Jaishankar States India's Position On Global Issues

Jaishankar added that the ongoing discussions with Rubio had covered a broad range of regional and global developments. Outlining India’s broader approach to international issues, he emphasised five key principles guiding New Delhi’s position.

Also Read: Marco Rubio Launches ‘America First’ Visa Schedule During India Visit

He said India advocates dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts, supports safe and uninterrupted maritime commerce, and calls for strict respect for international law.

The External Affairs Minister also stressed that India opposes the weaponisation of market dominance and strategic resources, while strongly backing trusted partnerships and resilient supply chains to reduce risks to the global economy.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main concerns shared by India and the US?

India and the US share common interests and challenges, with terrorism being a major concern for both nations. They maintain a 'zero tolerance' policy towards terrorism.

How are India and the US cooperating on counter-terrorism?

Both countries have strong cooperation between their agencies in counter-terror efforts. They aim to further strengthen this coordination bilaterally and through international platforms.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 24 May 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
S Jaishankar US India-US Ties INDIA Marco Rubio Jaishankar-Rubio
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