India-US Share Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism: Jaishankar At Press Briefing With Rubio

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on sunday said India and the United States share not only common interests but also common challenges, with terrorism remaining a major concern for both nations.

Reiterating India’s firm stand against terrorism at the joint press conference along with US State Secretary Marco Rubio, Jaishankar said New Delhi follows a policy of “zero tolerance” and appreciated the strong cooperation between Indian and US agencies in counter-terror efforts.

VIDEO | Delhi: Jointly addressing the media after his delegation-level talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says,



"Friends, India and the United States have common interests, but they also face shared challenges. Prominent among them is terrorism.… pic.twitter.com/3YoRcC8EG5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 24, 2026

He specifically acknowledged the extradition of a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks from the United States to India last year, calling it an important example of bilateral cooperation. He added that both countries would further strengthen coordination on counter-terrorism bilaterally as well as through international platforms.

Also Read: Jaishankar, Rubio Hold High-Level Talks In Delhi, Reaffirm India-US Strategic Partnership

Jaishankar Stresses Importance Of Critical Minerals

Highlighting cooperation in emerging technologies and strategic sectors, Jaishankar stressed the growing importance of critical minerals and said India and the US were working together through bilateral mechanisms, the Quad framework and other like-minded groupings.

VIDEO | Delhi: Jointly addressing the media after his delegation-level talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says,



"All of you know the importance of critical minerals. Our two nations have been cooperating bilaterally in the Quad format and also as… pic.twitter.com/cCMuQeGQw1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 24, 2026

He noted that India had joined the Pax Silica initiative and was also part of the Forge initiative. Referring to the AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi earlier this year, Jaishankar said the event showcased the vast potential of the India-US partnership in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

“We will naturally be encouraging our businesses dealing with AI,” he said.

Jaishankar States India's Position On Global Issues

Jaishankar added that the ongoing discussions with Rubio had covered a broad range of regional and global developments. Outlining India’s broader approach to international issues, he emphasised five key principles guiding New Delhi’s position.

Also Read: Marco Rubio Launches ‘America First’ Visa Schedule During India Visit

He said India advocates dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts, supports safe and uninterrupted maritime commerce, and calls for strict respect for international law.

VIDEO | Delhi: Jointly addressing the media after his delegation-level talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says,



"Our discussions, which as I said are still ongoing, have covered a range of regional and global issues. So let me state India's broad… pic.twitter.com/kg7AZc3MqF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 24, 2026

The External Affairs Minister also stressed that India opposes the weaponisation of market dominance and strategic resources, while strongly backing trusted partnerships and resilient supply chains to reduce risks to the global economy.