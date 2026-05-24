Jaishankar, Rubio Hold High-Level Talks In Delhi, Reaffirm India-US Strategic Partnership

The high-level meeting was attended by senior officials from both countries. Jaishankar was accompanied by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal and other officials, while Rubio was joined by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and members of the American delegation.

'Global Strategic Partnership': Jaishankar On India-US Ties

Speaking ahead of the talks, Jaishankar described India-US ties as a “comprehensive global strategic partnership” built on converging interests across multiple regions and issues.

“We have a comprehensive global strategic partnership, which in plain language means we have a very deep and broad-based cooperation and a relationship that impacts and influences other regions and the world,” Jaishankar said.

Calling the current global environment “complicated times,” the External Affairs Minister expressed confidence that India and the United States, as strong partners, would continue to work closely on regional and international issues.

Also Read: Marco Rubio Launches ‘America First’ Visa Schedule During India Visit

India-US Are Strategic Allies, Says Rubio

Rubio, who is on a four-day official visit to India, said the relationship between the two countries goes beyond a traditional alliance and is rooted in a long-term strategic vision.

“The United States and India aren’t just allies; we are strategic allies, and that’s of critical importance,” Rubio said.

He added that the partnership was not limited to one region and had the potential to shape cooperation globally, including in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

“We are the two largest democracies in the world, and that alone is a baseline for incredible cooperation. This is not about restoring or reinvigorating ties. It is about continuing to build on what is already a very strong strategic partnership,” he said.

Rubio also termed the first day of his India visit “fantastic” and said both sides had “a lot to discuss and a lot to work on.”

Rubio Met PM

The talks come a day after Rubio called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly after arriving in New Delhi. Following the meeting, PM Modi said India and the United States would continue working closely for “global good” and discussed regional and global peace and security issues with the visiting US Secretary of State.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Rubio briefed PM Modi on growing cooperation in defence, strategic technologies, trade, investment, connectivity, education and energy security. The discussions also covered the evolving situation in West Asia.

The PMO said Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy for peaceful conflict resolution.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor described the engagement as a “productive discussion” focused on strengthening cooperation in security, trade and critical technologies. He also revealed that Rubio had conveyed an invitation from US President Donald Trump for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House in the near future.

Also Read: PM Modi Holds Key Talks With Marco Rubio, Receives White House Invitation From Trump

Rubio’s India visit, which includes stops in Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi, is seen as diplomatically significant amid ongoing geopolitical developments in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific.

India is also set to host the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on May 26, which will bring together Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi alongside Jaishankar for strategic discussions on regional cooperation and security.