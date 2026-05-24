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HomeNewsJaishankar, Rubio Hold High-Level Talks In Delhi, Reaffirm India-US Strategic Partnership

Jaishankar, Rubio Hold High-Level Talks In Delhi, Reaffirm India-US Strategic Partnership

EAM S Jaishankar and US Secretary Marco Rubio held talks in Delhi, reaffirming the India-US strategic partnership and pledging deeper cooperation in defence, trade and regional security.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 24 May 2026 01:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India, US officials held talks reaffirming strategic partnership.
  • Ministers discussed deepening cooperation across key sectors.
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Sunday held delegation-level talks with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, as both sides reaffirmed the strength of the India-US strategic partnership and pledged to deepen cooperation across key sectors.

The high-level meeting was attended by senior officials from both countries. Jaishankar was accompanied by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal and other officials, while Rubio was joined by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and members of the American delegation.

'Global Strategic Partnership': Jaishankar On India-US Ties

Speaking ahead of the talks, Jaishankar described India-US ties as a “comprehensive global strategic partnership” built on converging interests across multiple regions and issues.

“We have a comprehensive global strategic partnership, which in plain language means we have a very deep and broad-based cooperation and a relationship that impacts and influences other regions and the world,” Jaishankar said.

Calling the current global environment “complicated times,” the External Affairs Minister expressed confidence that India and the United States, as strong partners, would continue to work closely on regional and international issues.

Also Read: Marco Rubio Launches ‘America First’ Visa Schedule During India Visit

India-US Are Strategic Allies, Says Rubio

Rubio, who is on a four-day official visit to India, said the relationship between the two countries goes beyond a traditional alliance and is rooted in a long-term strategic vision.

“The United States and India aren’t just allies; we are strategic allies, and that’s of critical importance,” Rubio said.

He added that the partnership was not limited to one region and had the potential to shape cooperation globally, including in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

“We are the two largest democracies in the world, and that alone is a baseline for incredible cooperation. This is not about restoring or reinvigorating ties. It is about continuing to build on what is already a very strong strategic partnership,” he said.

Rubio also termed the first day of his India visit “fantastic” and said both sides had “a lot to discuss and a lot to work on.”

Rubio Met PM

The talks come a day after Rubio called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly after arriving in New Delhi. Following the meeting, PM Modi said India and the United States would continue working closely for “global good” and discussed regional and global peace and security issues with the visiting US Secretary of State.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Rubio briefed PM Modi on growing cooperation in defence, strategic technologies, trade, investment, connectivity, education and energy security. The discussions also covered the evolving situation in West Asia.

The PMO said Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy for peaceful conflict resolution.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor described the engagement as a “productive discussion” focused on strengthening cooperation in security, trade and critical technologies. He also revealed that Rubio had conveyed an invitation from US President Donald Trump for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House in the near future.

Also Read: PM Modi Holds Key Talks With Marco Rubio, Receives White House Invitation From Trump

Rubio’s India visit, which includes stops in Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi, is seen as diplomatically significant amid ongoing geopolitical developments in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific.

India is also set to host the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on May 26, which will bring together Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi alongside Jaishankar for strategic discussions on regional cooperation and security.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the nature of the India-US strategic partnership?

India and the US share a comprehensive global strategic partnership. This means they have deep and broad cooperation that impacts other regions and the world.

Who attended the delegation-level talks between India and the US?

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio led the talks. Senior officials from both countries, including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and US Ambassador Sergio Gor, were also present.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 24 May 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
India - US Strategic Partnership US-India Talks JAISHANKAR Rubio US India Talks
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