India and the US share a comprehensive global strategic partnership. This means they have deep and broad cooperation that impacts other regions and the world.
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Jaishankar, Rubio Hold High-Level Talks In Delhi, Reaffirm India-US Strategic Partnership
EAM S Jaishankar and US Secretary Marco Rubio held talks in Delhi, reaffirming the India-US strategic partnership and pledging deeper cooperation in defence, trade and regional security.
- India, US officials held talks reaffirming strategic partnership.
- Ministers discussed deepening cooperation across key sectors.
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Sunday held delegation-level talks with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, as both sides reaffirmed the strength of the India-US strategic partnership and pledged to deepen cooperation across key sectors.
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What is the nature of the India-US strategic partnership?
Who attended the delegation-level talks between India and the US?
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio led the talks. Senior officials from both countries, including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and US Ambassador Sergio Gor, were also present.
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