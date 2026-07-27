Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India summoned Ukraine's envoy, strongly condemning attacks on shipping.

Diplomatic action followed July 25 attack on commercial vessel.

MEA urged Ukraine to ensure no recurrence, risking seafarers.

India on Monday summoned Ukraine's Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) following the attack on a commercial vessel that killed an Indian national. During the meeting, the MEA conveyed its strong concern over the incident, condemning attacks on merchant shipping and urging Ukraine to ensure such incidents are not repeated. India said attacks that endanger civilian seafarers are unacceptable and warned that they undermine maritime safety, freedom of navigation and international trade.

Strong Protest

The MEA asked Ambassador Polishchuk to convey New Delhi's concerns directly to the Ukrainian authorities, reiterating India's opposition to attacks on commercial vessels operating in conflict zones. The ministry said such strikes place innocent civilian seafarers at grave risk and have serious implications for global maritime navigation and commerce.

India's protest comes amid growing concerns over the safety of merchant ships operating in the Black Sea region, where the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has repeatedly spilled over into commercial shipping routes.

Recent Black Sea Attack

The diplomatic move follows another incident involving a merchant vessel at Ukraine's Port of Odesa. On Sunday, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv confirmed that MV AGN Ragnar had come under attack on July 25 while carrying four Indian nationals.

According to the embassy, two of the Indians have been confirmed safe, while information regarding the remaining two is still awaited. Search and rescue operations are continuing, with the mission maintaining constant contact with Ukrainian authorities and other relevant agencies to establish their status and provide assistance.

The source of the strike and the total number of crew members aboard the vessel have not yet been confirmed.

Also Read: Days After Resignation, Dharmendra Pradhan Gets Hero's Welcome In Parliament; Congress Hits Out

MEA Issues Advisory

Amid the deteriorating security situation, the MEA has warned that the Black Sea and surrounding maritime areas remain highly volatile because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. It noted that commercial vessels operating in the region face significant risks from missile and drone attacks.

The ministry said there has been an increase in attacks on merchant vessels since April, resulting in the deaths of five Indian nationals. It has advised Indian citizens to avoid travel to Ukraine and urged those considering employment on commercial ships transiting conflict-affected waters to carefully assess the security risks before accepting such assignments.

India has continued to provide consular assistance to its citizens in Ukraine since the conflict began and said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation.

Also Read: Berlin Pride Attack: Suspect Shot Dead After Van Ramming Kills 1, 29 Injured