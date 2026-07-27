Berlin Pride Attack: Suspect Shot Dead After Van Ramming Kills 1, 29 Injured

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Officials declared it an Islamist terror attack; investigation continues.

Suspect shot dead in police operation, Berlin authorities say

Interior minister Dobrindt says Pride ramming being treated as 'Islamist terrorist attack'

Merz urges CSD supporters 'not to be intimidated'

One person was killed, 29 others injured in the Saturday attack

IN PICTURES: Brandenburg Gate illuminated in rainbow colors

Berlin's Brandenburg Gate was illuminated in the rainbow colors of the Pride flag as evening fell on Sunday.

The projection also included the slogan: "Berlin, city of freedom."

The Brandenburg Gate is located just a few hundred meters (yards) away from where the deadly car ramming occurred the night before.

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the world-famous landmark for a candlelit vigil.

Merz says violence begins with intolerance

Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the violence seen during the attack near Berlin's Pride festival "does not begin with an attack."

"Violence begins with intolerance, with exclusion, with discrimination, with thoughtless remarks, and with bad jokes," Merz said.

He was speaking at a traditional meal hosted by Libori Guild in Paderborn. He told guests he had briefly considered canceling the trip but decided to keep his commitment.

Merz repeated his message from earlier in the day saying Germans must not allow violence and extremism to intimidate society.

WATCH: Berlin mourns Pride attack victims

One person was killed and 29 others were injured when an attacker rammed a van into a crowd in Tiergarten Park, not far from one of Europe's biggest annual LGBTQ+ celebrations, the Christopher Street Day Parade.

On Sunday, mourners and supporters gathered near the scene and spoke to DW about their grief, shock, and determination to stand together.

No further threat after Berlin Pride attack suspect killed, German minister says

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt says authorities see no indication of an ongoing threat after the suspected Berlin Pride attacker was shot dead.

Speaking to Germany's public broadcaster ARD, Dobrindt said "additional measures" were underway but added, "we do not believe there is any further danger."

Earlier, a police spokesman at the scene where the suspect was shot dead said authorities were "not currently looking for others."

However, Dobrindt said investigators continue to examine whether others may have been involved.

Dobrindt said authorities have identified another person, but evidence has not substantiated any connection so far. The investigation remains ongoing.

He noted that typically such attacks are carried out by lone perpetrators.

WATCH: Police say main Pride ramming suspect shot dead

Police in Berlin say the main suspect in the attack on the city's Pride celebrations has been shot dead after attacking officers with a "bladed weapon."

Despite resuscitation efforts, the man died at the scene in Spandau on the western outskirts of Berlin.

Suspect in attack during Berlin Pride shot dead in police operation — Berlin authorities

Berlin's Senate Department for Interior Affairs confirmed that the fugitive suspect in a Saturday van ramming during Berlin Pride was shot dead in a police operation on Sunday.

The department functions as the Interior Ministry for the city-state of Berlin.

Berlin police also confirmed the operation, saying that they had localized the suspect at a garden allotment in Spandau on the western outskirts of the city around 6 p.m. local time (1600 UTC).

Berlin police shot at the suspect after he charged at officers while armed with a stabbing weapon, according to the statement.

He was then subject to resuscitation efforts by firefighters but died of his wounds at the scene.

Van ramming suspect shot dead in Spandau — media reports

German media are reporting that the suspect in Saturday's van ramming attack was shot dead during police operations, but there is yet to be confirmation from authorities.

Police were deployed to a garden allotment in the Spandau borough on the western outskirts of Berlin, a spokesperson for the city-state's public prosecutor's office was cited as saying.

The spokesperson said that police operations are ongoing, adding that authorities could not yet comment on whether there had been any arrests.

Van ramming suspect tried to join 'Islamic State' group — prosecutors

Judicial authorities confirmed earlier media reports that the suspect in the Saturday van ramming in Berlin had made multiple failed attempts to leave Germany and join the "Islamic State" (IS) militant group.

The suspect had initially attempted to travel to Mauritania through Turkey, but ultimately traveled from Turkey to Lebanon in an attempt to make his way to Syria to join IS, the public prosecutor general's office of the city-state of Berlin said.

According to the statement, he then made contact with multiple individuals in Lebanon that he believed were members of IS.

The suspect was sentenced to three months in prison by a Lebanese military court for "inciting religious and confessional conflict," among other things. He returned to Germany in November 2025 after the end of his prison term and was again arrested at Berlin International Airport.

The suspect then spent months in pre-trial detention in Germany.

IN PICTURES: Brandenburg Gate gathering after deadly van ramming

Hundreds of people gathered at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to pay respects to the victims of Saturday's car ramming attack.

The gathering mourners held a minute of silence and lay down flowers at the iconic site in the German capital.

The area was partially cordoned off and a police helicopter circled the perimeter.

Attack fuels security debate across German political spectrum

The attack on Berlin's Christopher Street Day (CSD) event has triggered strong reactions across Germany's political spectrum, with leaders condemning the violence while offering sharply different assessments of its causes and implications.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier described the incident as an assault on the country's fundamental values.

"This act is an attack on our open society, on our way of life and on our ability to live together," he said.

Steinmeier added he was, "shaken and outraged."

How has the conservative CDU reacted?

The incident has also reignited debate over Germany's security policies and counterterrorism measures. Senior politicians from the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) called for tougher measures in response.

Günter Krings, the party's spokesperson on interior affairs, argued that harsher penalties should be introduced if investigators determine the attack was motivated by Islamist extremism. Speaking to the Rheinische Post he also suggested that citizenship rules could be tightened.

Fellow CDU lawmaker Alexander Throm urged lawmakers to move quickly on pending security legislation, which includes provisions for expanded digital investigative powers and retention of IP addresses for criminal investigations.

Reactions from center-left SPD, far-right AFD

Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil, co-leader of the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), focused on defending the values represented by Pride events.

"Christopher Street Day stands for the right of every person to live freely," he said. "We will defend that."

Meanwhile, politicians from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) used the incident to criticize the government's handling of security issues.

AfD lawmaker Martin Hess described it as "a complete failure of the government's security policies," arguing that authorities had failed to prevent violence despite extensive security preparations.

AfD lawmaker Thorsten Weiss claimed that Berlin faces a serious problem with “Islamist extremism” and called for an emergency committee meeting to investigate how a person he described as a known extremist was allegedly able to carry out the attack.

Federal prosecutor's office to take on CSD ramming case — minister

Germany's federal public prosecutor's office will take over investigations into the Saturday van ramming in Berlin, Justice Minister Stefanie Hubig said.

"The Interior Minister has already announced that this is an Islamist attack. The Federal Public Prosecutor General will take over the investigation," she said.

"Naturally, we will pursue those responsible with the utmost severity and then bring them to trial."

The office is Germany's top prosecuting body and is responsible for investigating incidents deemed Islamist terror attacks, among other things.

WATCH: Suspect identified in Berlin Pride attack

Berlin police have launched a manhunt after a deadly van-ramming attack at the closing event of Christopher Street Day Pride celebrations near the Brandenburg Gate.

Investigators identified suspect Abdul B., a German citizen, whom police say is known for links to Islamist circles and may be armed.

The van drove into a crowd in Tiergarten Park shortly after 10 p.m., prompting an evacuation and a major emergency response. Mourners later gathered near the scene despite security concerns.

Bundestag flags lowered after deadly Pride attack

Bundestag President Julia Klöckner has ordered flags at the German Parliament to be flown at half-staff following the attack at the Christopher Street Day (CSD) event in Berlin.

In a statement, Klöckner said she was "shaken to the core" by the attack and expressed her sympathy for the victims, their families and all those who witnessed the incident.

She wished the injured a full and speedy recovery and thanked police, fire and rescue services, as well as the many volunteers and helpers, for their swift response.

Klöckner described the attack as an assault not only on individuals but also on the values they represent.

"Anyone who attacks people standing up for freedom, equal rights and diversity is attacking the foundations of our democratic community and trampling on human dignity," she said. She stressed that Germany's constitution protects the right to live freely and without fear and to stand up for one's convictions.

The Bundestag president also vowed a determined response to those who seek to respond to freedom and the country's way of life with terror.

Merz urges CSD participants 'not to be intimidated' by attack

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz condemned the Saturday van ramming in Berlin as an "abhorrent event."

"Our thoughts are with the victims of this Islamist terrorist attack," he told reporters in front of St. Mar‎y's Church, or Marienkirche, in central Berlin, also extending his sympathy to the families of victims.

"I wish those who sustained injuries a swift recovery."

He thanked first responders and police for "intervening as quickly as possible, which could well have prevented an even worse outcome last night."

"Let us not be intimidated by these crimes," he said, addressing participants of CSD events in Berlin and around Germany. "They want to divide our society, they want to take the most important thing that we have: namely, our open society, our liberal society."

"We will not allow this poison of terrorism … to spread in our society," he said. "We will stand together in this country."

He vowed that the German government would work to bring those responsible for the attack to justice "as quickly as possible."

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.