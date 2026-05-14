ECI Launches Phase III Of SIR Across 16 States And 3 UTs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Over 3.94 lakh BLOs will conduct house-to-house verification.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced Phase III of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which will be carried out in a phased manner across 16 states and three Union Territories. The exercise is aimed at updating electoral rolls ahead of future elections and will involve large-scale field verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs). According to the poll body, the revision will cover the entire country after completion of this phase, except Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh, where the schedule will be announced later due to weather conditions and census-related considerations.

Special Intensive Revision – Phase III



SIR to be conducted in phased manner in 16 States and 3 UTs



Read more : https://t.co/gAv53Frppn pic.twitter.com/bXMC7rjLj7 May 14, 2026

Phased Schedule Announced

As per the ECI’s schedule, the revision process will begin with Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim and Manipur, where the qualifying date for SIR has been fixed as July 1, 2026. Other states and UTs will follow in stages till October.

The Commission said activities such as preparation, training, printing, house-to-house visits, rationalisation of polling stations, publication of draft rolls, disposal of claims and objections, and publication of final electoral rolls will be conducted within fixed timelines for each phase.

Final electoral rolls for different states and UTs are expected to be published between September and December 2026.

Also Read: Congress Picks VD Satheesan As Kerala CM After Days Of Intense Deliberations

Over 3.94 Lakh BLOs To Participate

The ECI stated that over 3.94 lakh Booth Level Officers will conduct house-to-house verification covering nearly 36.73 crore electors during the Phase III exercise. More than 3.42 lakh Booth Level Agents appointed by political parties will also assist in the process.

Calling the SIR a “participative exercise”, the Commission urged all recognised political parties to appoint BLAs for every polling booth to ensure transparency and wider participation in the revision process.

The poll panel also highlighted that the first two phases of the SIR, conducted in 13 states and UTs, covered nearly 59 crore electors. More than 6.3 lakh BLOs and 9.2 lakh BLAs were involved in various stages of the exercise, it added.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee Reaches Calcutta HC In Lawyer's Robes To Argue Post-Poll Violence Case