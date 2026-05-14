Congress Picks VD Satheesan As Kerala CM After Days Of Intense Deliberations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom V. D. Satheesan named Kerala Chief Minister after election victory.

Congress high command finalized leadership after internal consultations.

Alliance secured decisive mandate, but leadership choice caused delay.

Satheesan to lead government formation after assembly polls.

Kerala CM VD Satheesan Congress Announcement: The Indian National Congress on Thursday officially named V. D. Satheesan as the next Chief Minister of Kerala, bringing an end to nearly ten days of suspense and internal consultations over the leadership question following the party-led alliance’s sweeping election victory. The decision came after multiple rounds of discussions involving the Congress high command and senior state leaders, amid competing claims and lobbying from different factions within the party.

High Command Finalises Leadership Choice

Satheesan’s elevation was confirmed after a crucial meeting between Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge at Kharge’s residence in New Delhi. Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh later communicated the leadership decision publicly, formally ending speculation surrounding the chief ministerial race.

Several senior Congress leaders, including Ramesh Chennithala and K. C. Venugopal, had also been considered for the top post during the prolonged deliberations. Sources within the party indicated that intense consultations were held with Kerala legislators and senior organisational leaders before the final call was taken.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram: Celebrations begin at the residence of VD Satheesan as Congress names him the Chief Minister of Keralam. pic.twitter.com/OT0tJabMmm — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2026

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UDF Victory Overshadowed By Leadership Delay

The Congress-led United Democratic Front secured a decisive mandate in the Kerala Assembly elections, crossing the two-thirds majority mark and returning to power with a comfortable margin.

Despite the emphatic electoral performance, the alliance faced unexpected delays in naming its chief ministerial candidate as competing camps within the party pushed for their preferred leaders.

The delay reportedly triggered frustration among party workers and supporters, with demonstrations and lobbying efforts emerging from various districts in Kerala.

On Thursday, Kharge held a final round of consultations with senior Congress functionaries before approving Satheesan’s name.

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Senior Leaders Consulted Before Final Announcement

According to party sources, the Congress leadership also sought feedback from Deepa Dasmunshi as well as senior observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik.

The observers had earlier interacted with newly elected MLAs in Kerala to gauge opinion regarding leadership preferences and internal consensus within the legislature party.

Ahead of the official announcement, Kerala Congress leaders also approached Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar seeking time to formally stake claim to form the next government in the state.

Satheesan is now expected to lead the transition process and begin discussions on cabinet formation as the Congress prepares to return to power in Kerala after the assembly polls.