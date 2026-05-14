Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionCongress Picks VD Satheesan As Kerala CM After Days Of Intense Deliberations

Congress Picks VD Satheesan As Kerala CM After Days Of Intense Deliberations

Kerala CM VD Satheesan Congress Announcement: Congress names VD Satheesan as Kerala Chief Minister after days of consultations following the UDF’s massive poll victory.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 14 May 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • V. D. Satheesan named Kerala Chief Minister after election victory.
  • Congress high command finalized leadership after internal consultations.
  • Alliance secured decisive mandate, but leadership choice caused delay.
  • Satheesan to lead government formation after assembly polls.

Kerala CM VD Satheesan Congress Announcement: The Indian National Congress on Thursday officially named V. D. Satheesan as the next Chief Minister of Kerala, bringing an end to nearly ten days of suspense and internal consultations over the leadership question following the party-led alliance’s sweeping election victory. The decision came after multiple rounds of discussions involving the Congress high command and senior state leaders, amid competing claims and lobbying from different factions within the party.

High Command Finalises Leadership Choice

Satheesan’s elevation was confirmed after a crucial meeting between Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge at Kharge’s residence in New Delhi. Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh later communicated the leadership decision publicly, formally ending speculation surrounding the chief ministerial race.

Several senior Congress leaders, including Ramesh Chennithala and K. C. Venugopal, had also been considered for the top post during the prolonged deliberations. Sources within the party indicated that intense consultations were held with Kerala legislators and senior organisational leaders before the final call was taken.

ALSO READ: '6 Months Jail': West Bengal Tightens Animal Slaughter Rules, Makes Veterinary Fitness Certificate Mandatory

UDF Victory Overshadowed By Leadership Delay

The Congress-led United Democratic Front secured a decisive mandate in the Kerala Assembly elections, crossing the two-thirds majority mark and returning to power with a comfortable margin.

Despite the emphatic electoral performance, the alliance faced unexpected delays in naming its chief ministerial candidate as competing camps within the party pushed for their preferred leaders.

The delay reportedly triggered frustration among party workers and supporters, with demonstrations and lobbying efforts emerging from various districts in Kerala.

On Thursday, Kharge held a final round of consultations with senior Congress functionaries before approving Satheesan’s name.

ALSO READ: Fuel Crisis Forces Air India To Suspend Several International Flights, US Routes Hit Hard

Senior Leaders Consulted Before Final Announcement

According to party sources, the Congress leadership also sought feedback from Deepa Dasmunshi as well as senior observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik.

The observers had earlier interacted with newly elected MLAs in Kerala to gauge opinion regarding leadership preferences and internal consensus within the legislature party.

Ahead of the official announcement, Kerala Congress leaders also approached Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar seeking time to formally stake claim to form the next government in the state.

Satheesan is now expected to lead the transition process and begin discussions on cabinet formation as the Congress prepares to return to power in Kerala after the assembly polls.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been named the next Chief Minister of Kerala?

V. D. Satheesan has been officially named the next Chief Minister of Kerala by the Indian National Congress.

What was the outcome of the Kerala Assembly elections for the Congress-led alliance?

The Congress-led United Democratic Front secured a decisive victory, crossing the two-thirds majority mark and returning to power.

Why was there a delay in naming the Chief Minister?

There were competing claims and lobbying from different factions within the party, leading to prolonged internal consultations.

Who were some of the senior leaders considered for the Chief Minister post?

Ramesh Chennithala and K. C. Venugopal were among the senior leaders considered for the top post during the deliberations.

What are the next steps for V. D. Satheesan?

Satheesan is expected to lead the transition process and begin discussions on cabinet formation for the new government.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 May 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
UDF Kerala CM VD Satheesan CONGRESS : Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Congress Picks VD Satheesan As Kerala CM After Days Of Intense Deliberations
Congress Picks VD Satheesan As Kerala CM After Days Of Intense Deliberations
Election
Kerala CM Deadlock Nears End After 10-Day Delay, Congress MLAs To Meet Today
Kerala CM Deadlock Nears End After 10-Day Delay, Congress MLAs To Meet Today
Election
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari To Retain Bhabanipur Seat, Vacate Nandigram
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari To Retain Bhabanipur Seat, Vacate Nandigram
Election
KC Venugopal Leads Kerala CM Race, Congress May Finalise Name Tomorrow
KC Venugopal Leads Kerala CM Race, Congress May Finalise Name Tomorrow
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Urges Frugality as Fadnavis Arrives at Assembly on Bike
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath to Meet Amit Shah in Delhi Amid UP Cabinet Portfolios Delay
Breaking News: Allegations Raised Over Rahul Gandhi’s Foreign Trips, Expenses and Declarations
Breaking News: Allegations Surface Over Foreign Trips and Expenses of Political Leader
Delhi Transit Nightmare: Driver and Helper Arrested for Brutal Gang-Rape in Private Sleeper Bus
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget