Mamata Banerjee Reaches Calcutta HC In Lawyer's Robes To Argue Post-Poll Violence Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mamata Banerjee appeared in Calcutta High Court in lawyer's gown.

Case concerns allegations of post-poll violence, attacks on workers.

TMC praised her personal appearance, commitment to justice.

Banerjee's court visit highlights ongoing political tensions.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared at the Calcutta High Court on Thursday wearing a black lawyer’s gown in connection with a case linked to allegations of post-poll violence in the state following the Assembly elections.

The development comes after the Trinamool Congress suffered a major electoral setback that ended its 15-year rule in West Bengal and paved the way for the BJP to come to power in the state.

The matter before the court relates to allegations of attacks on political workers and party offices after the fiercely contested elections. The case was filed by Shirshanya Bandopadhyay, son of senior TMC leader and advocate Kalyan Bandopadhyay.

TMC Highlights Mamata’s Court Appearance

Shortly after Mamata Banerjee’s appearance in court, the Trinamool Congress shared a message on X praising her decision to appear personally in the matter.

The party said her physical presence in court reflected her continued commitment towards the people of West Bengal and her willingness to stand by them during difficult times.

“She never abandons the people of Bengal in their hour of need,” the TMC said in its statement, adding that Banerjee remained committed to “truth, justice and constitutional values”.

The post also portrayed her as a leader who rises above what the party described as “politics of hatred”.

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TMC Targets BJP In Statement

In its remarks, the Trinamool Congress also used the occasion to attack the BJP, accusing it of engaging in unruly political conduct in the state.

The party claimed Banerjee had repeatedly demonstrated “compassion, courage and conviction” while confronting political and constitutional challenges.

“Whether confronting the injustice of SIR or standing firm against the unruly conduct of BJP, she continues to prove that there is truly no leader like her in the country today,” the party said.

The statement further sought to frame Banerjee’s appearance as part of a broader political and ideological battle between the TMC and BJP in West Bengal.

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Political Significance Of The Court Appearance

Mamata Banerjee’s decision to appear at the Calcutta High Court in legal attire quickly drew political attention, given the sharp tensions that continue to define Bengal politics after the Assembly elections.

The allegations of post-poll violence have remained a politically sensitive issue in the state, with both the TMC and BJP repeatedly accusing each other of intimidation and attacks on workers.