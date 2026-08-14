Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 August 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 14 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 14 August 2026"
‘BCI Has Nothing To Do With This’: SC Slams Action Against NALSAR Students
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said students have the right to peacefully protest and questioned why the BCI had intervened in the matter. Read More
Sukhbir Badal Breaks Silence After Nanded Attack, Says ‘I Am Not Afraid’
The former Punjab deputy chief minister recalled that he had been attacked twice at religious sites. Read More
‘Govt Taking Comprehensive Steps To Reform Exams’: Prez Murmu In I-Day Address. Read Top Quotes
President Murmu said India’s 80th Independence Day marks a new chapter, hailing Operation Sindoor, nation-builders and inclusive development while warning terrorists they will face consequences. Read More
Gunfire Targets Balochistan Minister’s Convoy On Pakistan’s Independence Day, 6 Injured; Minister Unhurt
Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove escaped unhurt after his convoy was attacked in Mastung. Six people, including three police personnel, were injured. Read More
Rakhi Sawant To Judge Drag Lip-Sync Battle Royale II In Delhi On August 22
Rakhi Sawant will judge Battle Royale II, a drag lip-sync competition at The LaLiT New Delhi on August 22. Joining Zeesh and Lush Monsoon, she will assess performers from across India, while Kitty Su Beauty makes its debut at the event. Read More
'Awarapan 2' vs 'Batwara 1947' Advance Booking: Emraan Hashmi Film Leads Sunny Deol Starrer By 81%
Awarapan 2 has taken a strong early lead over Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 in advance bookings ahead of their August 14 box office clash. Emraan Hashmi’s sequel has sold significantly more tickets. Read More
Jamal Hossain Seizes Two-Shot Lead With Stunning 63 At Coal India Open
Jamal Hossain fired a seven-under 63 to grab a two-shot lead at the rain-hit Coal India Open, with the tournament shortened to 54 holes. Read More
Kshitij Naveed Kaul Takes Lead As Rain Halts Coal India Open In Kolkata
Coal India Open 2026: Kshitij Naveed Kaul leads the Coal India Open at 10-under after a four-under 66, with heavy rain suspending the second round in Kolkata. Read More
TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations
Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More
Who Will Succeed Chandrasekaran? Neville Tata, Top Tata Executives Emerge As Contenders, Says Report
Tata Sons is reportedly weighing a mix of senior group executives and members of the Tata family as it prepares for a leadership transition after N Chandrasekaran's term ends in February. Read More