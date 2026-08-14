Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 August 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 14 August 2026"

‘BCI Has Nothing To Do With This’: SC Slams Action Against NALSAR Students Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said students have the right to peacefully protest and questioned why the BCI had intervened in the matter. Read More

Sukhbir Badal Breaks Silence After Nanded Attack, Says ‘I Am Not Afraid’ The former Punjab deputy chief minister recalled that he had been attacked twice at religious sites. Read More

‘Govt Taking Comprehensive Steps To Reform Exams’: Prez Murmu In I-Day Address. Read Top Quotes President Murmu said India’s 80th Independence Day marks a new chapter, hailing Operation Sindoor, nation-builders and inclusive development while warning terrorists they will face consequences. Read More

Gunfire Targets Balochistan Minister’s Convoy On Pakistan’s Independence Day, 6 Injured; Minister Unhurt Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove escaped unhurt after his convoy was attacked in Mastung. Six people, including three police personnel, were injured. Read More

Rakhi Sawant To Judge Drag Lip-Sync Battle Royale II In Delhi On August 22 Rakhi Sawant will judge Battle Royale II, a drag lip-sync competition at The LaLiT New Delhi on August 22. Joining Zeesh and Lush Monsoon, she will assess performers from across India, while Kitty Su Beauty makes its debut at the event. Read More

'Awarapan 2' vs 'Batwara 1947' Advance Booking: Emraan Hashmi Film Leads Sunny Deol Starrer By 81% Awarapan 2 has taken a strong early lead over Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 in advance bookings ahead of their August 14 box office clash. Emraan Hashmi’s sequel has sold significantly more tickets. Read More

Jamal Hossain Seizes Two-Shot Lead With Stunning 63 At Coal India Open Jamal Hossain fired a seven-under 63 to grab a two-shot lead at the rain-hit Coal India Open, with the tournament shortened to 54 holes. Read More

Kshitij Naveed Kaul Takes Lead As Rain Halts Coal India Open In Kolkata Coal India Open 2026: Kshitij Naveed Kaul leads the Coal India Open at 10-under after a four-under 66, with heavy rain suspending the second round in Kolkata. Read More

TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More