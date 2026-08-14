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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 August 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 August 2026 - Evening

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 14 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 14 Aug 2026 09:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 14 August 2026"

  1. ‘BCI Has Nothing To Do With This’: SC Slams Action Against NALSAR Students

    Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said students have the right to peacefully protest and questioned why the BCI had intervened in the matter. Read More

  2. Sukhbir Badal Breaks Silence After Nanded Attack, Says ‘I Am Not Afraid’

    The former Punjab deputy chief minister recalled that he had been attacked twice at religious sites. Read More

  3. ‘Govt Taking Comprehensive Steps To Reform Exams’: Prez Murmu In I-Day Address. Read Top Quotes

    President Murmu said India’s 80th Independence Day marks a new chapter, hailing Operation Sindoor, nation-builders and inclusive development while warning terrorists they will face consequences. Read More

  4. Gunfire Targets Balochistan Minister’s Convoy On Pakistan’s Independence Day, 6 Injured; Minister Unhurt

    Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove escaped unhurt after his convoy was attacked in Mastung. Six people, including three police personnel, were injured. Read More

  5. Rakhi Sawant To Judge Drag Lip-Sync Battle Royale II In Delhi On August 22

    Rakhi Sawant will judge Battle Royale II, a drag lip-sync competition at The LaLiT New Delhi on August 22. Joining Zeesh and Lush Monsoon, she will assess performers from across India, while Kitty Su Beauty makes its debut at the event. Read More

  6. 'Awarapan 2' vs 'Batwara 1947' Advance Booking: Emraan Hashmi Film Leads Sunny Deol Starrer By 81%

    Awarapan 2 has taken a strong early lead over Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 in advance bookings ahead of their August 14 box office clash. Emraan Hashmi’s sequel has sold significantly more tickets. Read More

  7. Jamal Hossain Seizes Two-Shot Lead With Stunning 63 At Coal India Open

    Jamal Hossain fired a seven-under 63 to grab a two-shot lead at the rain-hit Coal India Open, with the tournament shortened to 54 holes. Read More

  8. Kshitij Naveed Kaul Takes Lead As Rain Halts Coal India Open In Kolkata

    Coal India Open 2026: Kshitij Naveed Kaul leads the Coal India Open at 10-under after a four-under 66, with heavy rain suspending the second round in Kolkata. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. Who Will Succeed Chandrasekaran? Neville Tata, Top Tata Executives Emerge As Contenders, Says Report

    Tata Sons is reportedly weighing a mix of senior group executives and members of the Tata family as it prepares for a leadership transition after N Chandrasekaran's term ends in February. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking: Dalit Leader Defends Haldwani Ground Purification, Rejects Claims of Targeting Kharge

Published at : 14 Aug 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Evening News Evening Bulletin Prime Time News Todays Top Headlines Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines
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Top Headlines

News
‘BCI Has Nothing To Do With This’: SC Slams Action Against NALSAR Students
‘BCI Has Nothing To Do With This’: SC Slams Action Against NALSAR Students
World
Gunfire Targets Balochistan Minister’s Convoy On Pakistan’s Independence Day, 6 Injured; Minister Unhurt
Gunfire Targets Balochistan Min’s Convoy On Pakistan’s Independence Day, 6 Injured
India
‘Govt Taking Comprehensive Steps To Reform Exams’: Prez Murmu In I-Day Address. Read Top Quotes
‘Govt Taking Comprehensive Steps To Reform Exams’: Prez In I-Day Address. Top Quotes
Cities
Watch: Woman Loses Cool, Damages Airport Equipment Rs 49,000 After IndiGo Flight Cancelled In Bhubaneswar
Watch: Woman Damages Airport Equipment Rs 49,000 After Flight Cancelled In Bhubaneswar
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