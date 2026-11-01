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English NewsNewsFBI Says North Korea Behind $6 Billion Binance Crypto Heist

FBI Says North Korea Behind $6 Billion Binance Crypto Heist

The FBI said the theft was tied to "malicious cyber activity" by an entity known as TraderTraitor, the same actors behind a $1.5 billion Bybit hack last year.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 01 Nov 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • FBI confirmed North Korea stole $6 billion from Binance.
  • Binance resumed withdrawals, pledged full coverage using company funds.
  • FBI linked heist to TraderTraitor, warned of money laundering.

Reported by: Srinivas Mazumdaru with AP, AFP, dpa

The FBI said Saturday that North Korea was behind the theft of more than $6 billion (€5.36 billion) in virtual assets from the cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

"The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) was responsible for the theft of more than $6 billion USD in virtual assets from cryptocurrency exchange Binance, on or about October 29, 2026," the US law enforcement agency said in a statement.

The theft, which happened within a matter of minutes, is believed to be the biggest cryptocurrency heist in history.

The stolen assets included bitcoin, ethereum and stablecoins such as tether and USD Coin, whose values are pegged to traditional currencies.

News of the cyberattack caused the prices of most major cryptocurrencies to slump on Friday.

On Sunday, Binance resumed withdrawals, saying the process would be completed in phases, with the first covering 15 cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, ether, XRP and dogecoin.

The company had suspended withdrawals after the hack.

What did the FBI say?

The FBI said the theft was tied to "malicious cyber activity" by an entity known as TraderTraitor, the same actors behind a $1.5 billion Bybit hack last year.

The agency said it had "observed TraderTraitor actors converting stolen assets" primarily into a cryptocurrency called ethereum.

"It is expected these assets will then be further laundered by converting them using DeFi [decentralized finance] and instant swap services as they prepare them for further laundering stages," it added.

The FBI asked crypto exchanges, blockchain analytics companies and others to block transactions linked to various addresses to ensure the money is not laundered to cover up its origins.

What did Binance say about the heist?

Binance is the world's largest crypto exchange by daily trading volumes.

The exchange said on Saturday it was using company funds worth over $6.34 billion to buy tokens to replenish about 90% of the assets stolen in the attack.

The remaining 10% consisted of tokens that were less liquid, meaning they may take longer to buy back, the company said.

"Our commitment remains the same: Binance will fully cover the financial impact of the funds stolen in this incident," the company said on X.

The heist came amid growing worries that the ever-expanding capabilities of artificial intelligence models could compromise cryptography and IT security protocols.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did the FBI identify as responsible for the Binance hack?

The FBI identified North Korea (DPRK) as responsible for the theft from Binance. They attributed the

How much cryptocurrency was stolen from Binance?

More than $6 billion in virtual assets were stolen from Binance. This theft, which happened within minutes, is considered the biggest cryptocurrency heist in history.

How does Binance plan to handle the stolen funds?

Binance is using company funds totaling over $6.34 billion to buy tokens and replenish about 90% of the stolen assets. They have committed to fully cover the financial impact for users.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 01 Nov 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
FBI North Korea United STates Biance Crypto Heist
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