Reported by: Timothy Jones Reuters, AFP, dpa



A US-French man has been convicted on federal arson charges connected with the 2025 Palisades fire in Los Angeles, California, which killed 12 people and devastated the seaside enclave of Pacific Palisades.

The weeks-long blaze destroyed some 6,800 homes and other structures, causing estimated property losses of $150 billion (€136.7 billion).

What was the man convicted of in the Palisades fire case?

A US District Court jury in Los Angeles found the man guilty of starting a hilltop brush fire on January 1, 2025.

While the fire was initially suppressed, it continued smoldering underground and reignited days later amid fierce winds to become the highly destructive Palisades Fire.

The man is set to be sentenced on March 17. First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli told reporters that he could face up to 40 years in prison.

The man was arrested in October 2025, and already faced one trial five months ago that ended with a hung jury. The judge declared a mistrial in June, prompting federal prosecutors to retry the case under modified charges.

Prosecutors said security camera footage and location data from the defendant's cellphone showed he was the only person nearby when ​the January 1 blaze began in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

At both trials, they characterized the man, a former Uber driver, as a loner who held a deep resentment against society, and particularly the wealthy.

The defense argued that the initial blaze could have been caused by fireworks, while prosecutors said there was no evidence that any had been set off in the area.

In March, the man denied in a court declaration that he had willfully started any fire, though he declined to testify in ⁠his own defense at either trial.

Double fire disaster

The Palisades blaze erupted almost at the same time as another wildfire that broke out in Eaton Canyon, some 30 miles (48 km) to the east.

That fire, believed to have been ignited by sparks from an electrical transmission tower, killed 19 people and devastated the Los Angeles suburb of Altadena.

Together, the two blazes rank as the deadliest wildfire disaster ever seen in Los Angeles County.

*Editor's note: DW follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspects, victims and those who are associated with a criminal case, and urges the media to refrain from publishing their full identities in most cases.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)