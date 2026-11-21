Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TVK MLA Babu's death triggers Kolathur by-election speculation.

Babu had defeated DMK chief Stalin previously there.

DMK workers urge Stalin to contest the by-election.

By-election holds significance for both involved political parties.

The death of TVK MLA VS Babu has triggered speculation over whether DMK president MK Stalin will make another attempt to enter the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly by contesting the Kolathur by-election. Babu had defeated Stalin in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, emerging as one of the prominent winners in the electoral contest that saw the TVK, founded by actor-politician Vijay, dislodge the DMK from power.

Babu secured 82,997 votes against Stalin's 74,202, winning the constituency by a margin of 8,795 votes. The result ended Stalin's winning streak in Kolathur, which he had represented since 2011.

Who Was VS Babu? From DMK District Secretary To TVK MLA

Babu began his political career with the DMK and gradually rose through the organisation to become its Chennai North district secretary.

He entered the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2006 after winning the Purasawalkam constituency and represented the seat until 2011. He subsequently left the DMK and joined the AIADMK before switching to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, as per reports.

Contesting from Kolathur on the TVK ticket, Babu defeated Stalin in a closely watched electoral battle, marking a significant change in the constituency's political representation.

ALSO READ: Trump Cites India's 7% GDP Growth To Slam 'Political' US Federal Reserve Over High Interest Rates

Kolathur By-Election Likely After Babu's Death

Babu's death has left the Kolathur Assembly seat vacant, setting the stage for a by-election under the Election Commission's schedule.

The constituency had attracted considerable attention during the Assembly elections because of Stalin's defeat there. The outcome also coincided with the DMK losing power to Vijay's TVK, which made its electoral debut in the state.

The upcoming by-election will therefore bring Kolathur back into the political spotlight, with the question of who will represent the constituency emerging as a key issue.

DMK Workers Want Stalin To Contest Again

Within the DMK, some party workers have expressed their desire to see Stalin contest the by-election and reclaim the constituency.

DMK MP C Ravindran said the final decision would rest with the party president but acknowledged that cadres would welcome his candidature.

"It's our leader's constituency, his decision, and only he can decide. Let me make it clear. As a DMK worker, we'd love it if he contested. But only our leader would decide," Ravindran said.

Stalin's possible return to the electoral contest remains uncertain, with no official announcement on the party's candidate.

ALSO READ: ‘50% Owner Of Maruti’: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Questions Sonia Gandhi’s Role Despite Her Foreign Citizenship

By-Election Will Be Important For Both DMK And TVK

For the DMK, the Kolathur by-election presents an opportunity to contest the seat again after Stalin's defeat and assess its standing in the constituency following the Assembly election setback.

A decision by Stalin to enter the contest would also bring renewed attention to his political position in Kolathur, where he had won consecutive Assembly elections since 2011.

For the TVK, the by-election will be an opportunity to defend the constituency won by Babu in its maiden Assembly election. The contest will also draw attention to the party's efforts to retain the electoral support it secured in the state.