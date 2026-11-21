Convicted former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving a 27-year sentence under house arrest over a coup attempt, has been hospitalized with abdominal pain.

Bolsonaro's son Carlos wrote on X that the former far-right leader was taken to the hospital on Friday and was found to have "a near-complete intestinal obstruction."

The DF Star Hospital in Brasília said that Bolsonaro was suffering from "abdominal distension" and was being examined.

Bolsonaro's history of hospitalizations

​Bolsonaro, who is 71 years old, ‌has undergone several hospitalizations and surgeries since he was stabbed in the abdomen on the campaign trail for the 2018 elections.

"He is being given medication for pain and an initial attempt to reverse the condition without the need for invasive intervention," Carlos said.

Son blames house arrest for Bolsonaro's health issues

Bolsonaro was in power from 2019 to ​2022. He was convicted last year for plotting a coup after his defeat to current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the 2022 election but claims being the victim of a left-wing judicial witch hunt.

Bolsonaro was placed under humanitarian house arrest on medical grounds.

Carlos on Friday railed against his father's detention, which he blamed for Bolsonaro's current health problems.

Carlos said that the senior Bolsonaro's health was "deteriorating every day in prison due to his lack of mobility" and what he called "the psychological torture he suffers daily."

Another one of Bolsonaro's sons, Flavio Bolsonaro, recently lost the October presidential election to incumbent President Lula. Flavio Bolsonaro left Brazil after the vote and now resides in Florida.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)