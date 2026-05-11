Former Bengal Minister Sujit Bose Arrested After Over 10 Hours Of ED Questioning

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HomeNewsEx-Bengal Minister Sujit Bose Arrested In Municipal Recruitment Scam Case

Ex-Bengal Minister Sujit Bose Arrested In Municipal Recruitment Scam Case

Former Bengal minister Sujit Bose was arrested by the ED after over 10 hours of questioning in the municipal recruitment scam case.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 11 May 2026 10:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former minister Sujit Bose arrested by ED in recruitment scam.
  • Bose questioned for hours in connection with municipal appointments.
  • Another former minister, Rathin Ghosh, skipped his ED summons.

Sujit Bose, former West Bengal fire services minister and a Trinamool Congress leader, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in connection with the municipal recruitment scam case. The arrest came after nearly 10-and-a-half hours of questioning at the CGO Complex in Kolkata. Bose, who recently lost the Bidhannagar Assembly seat, had appeared before the agency earlier this month as well. His arrest coincided with the first Cabinet meeting of the newly formed BJP government in West Bengal, intensifying the political significance of the ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in civic body recruitments.

ED Action

According to officials, Bose reached the ED office at around 10.30 am along with his son Samudra Bose and legal representatives. He was questioned extensively regarding alleged irregularities linked to municipal appointments across the state.

This was Bose’s second appearance before the agency in the case. He had first appeared before ED officials on May 1 after receiving summons. Investigators reportedly sought clarification on financial transactions and alleged recruitment-related decisions taken during the previous Trinamool Congress administration.

Following hours of interrogation, ED officials formally placed him under arrest late on Monday evening.

Also Read: Suvendu Govt Appoints Manoj Agrawal Who Oversaw SIR, Assembly Polls As Chief Secretary

Political Heat

The arrest has added to the political turbulence in West Bengal, particularly as it came on the same day the BJP government held its first Cabinet meeting after coming to power in the state.

Meanwhile, Rathin Ghosh, former minister and defeated Trinamool Congress candidate from Madhyamgram, once again skipped appearance before investigators in connection with the same municipal recruitment scam probe.

The recruitment scam investigation has emerged as one of the biggest political controversies in West Bengal, with central agencies probing alleged corruption and irregularities in civic body appointments. Several senior TMC leaders have already come under the scanner in different recruitment-related cases over the past few years.

The ED has not yet issued a detailed statement regarding the exact charges against Bose, but officials indicated that the investigation is continuing and more questioning may follow in the coming days.

Also Read: TMC Says SIR Deletions Exceeded BJP Victory Margins In 31 Seats; Here’s What SC Said

Before You Go

Breaking: Ghaziabad Wedding Sparks Debate Over Massive Dowry Worth Crores in Luxury Gifts

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 09:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sujit Bose Breaking News ABP Live Ex-Bengal Minister Sujit Bose Sujit Bose Arrested Bengal Municipal Recruitment Scam
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