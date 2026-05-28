What’s Open And Closed Today On Bakrid In Delhi?

Eid al-Adha is being observed today across several parts of India, including Delhi. With the festival falling on a government-declared holiday and dry day, several services and establishments like schools and banks are shut, while others continue to function normally.

Here’s a quick look at what is open and what is closed in Delhi today:

What’s Closed Today?

Banks

Most bank branches in Delhi and several other states are closed today on account of Bakrid, according to the RBI holiday calendar. Online banking, UPI, ATMs, and mobile banking services, however, remain operational.

Government Offices

Delhi government offices and Central government administrative offices in Delhi/New Delhi are closed for the Eid holiday.

Schools and Colleges

Most schools, colleges, and educational institutions in Delhi are shut today due to the Eid holiday.

Liquor Shops

Liquor shops and retail alcohol outlets across Delhi remain closed as the Delhi government has declared Eid-ul-Zuha a dry day under Delhi Excise Rules.

What’s Open Today?

Delhi Metro and Public Transport

Delhi Metro services, DTC buses, autos, and cabs are functioning normally today, though additional crowds are expected near major Eid prayer locations.

Markets, Restaurants and Malls

Most markets, malls, restaurants, and private commercial establishments are open, although some local shops may operate on reduced timings depending on the area and festival observance.

Hospitals and Emergency Services

Hospitals, pharmacies, ambulance services, police, fire services, and emergency facilities remain fully operational.

Online Services

Food delivery apps, e-commerce platforms, digital payments, and online banking services continue to function normally.