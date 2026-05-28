Noida Braces For Rain, Hailstorm After Intense Heatwave; IMD Issues Orange Alert Across UP

Noida and several parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness a major weather change from Thursday evening, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing alerts for thunderstorms, rain, strong winds, and hailstorms after days of intense heatwave conditions across the state.

An orange alert has been issued for Noida and Ghaziabad, along with districts including Mathura, Meerut, Baghpat, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Firozabad, Mainpuri, and Auraiya. The weather department has warned of dust storms, lightning, thunderstorms, and hail accompanied by wind speeds of 60-70 kmph, which could gust up to 80 kmph in some areas.

Thunderstorms, Lightning Likely In Noida, Ghaziabad

According to the IMD, a fresh western disturbance has become active over North India, leading to a significant change in weather conditions across both western and eastern Uttar Pradesh. The department has predicted scattered rainfall and thunderstorms in several districts over the next three to four days, bringing much-needed relief from scorching temperatures.

While many areas may continue to experience heatwave conditions during daytime hours, weather activity is expected to intensify by evening, with cloud cover, lightning, rain, and hailstorms forecast in multiple regions. Western Uttar Pradesh is also likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall during this period.

Weather Change Linked To Active Western Disturbance

In Agra, authorities have issued a heatwave warning for the daytime, though weather conditions are expected to change later in the evening with the possibility of storms and hail. Similar alerts have been issued for Jalaun, Jhansi, Mahoba, and Hamirpur, where severe heat is expected during the day followed by thunderstorms and hail later.

The weather department said the changing conditions are linked to pre-monsoon activity and could lead to a drop of 8-10 degrees Celsius in temperatures across several parts of the state.

In Lucknow, residents are expected to face intense heat and strong sunlight during the day, but the weather is likely to shift by evening with clouds developing across the city. Thunderstorms and rainfall are expected by night, offering relief from the prolonged heat spell.

Apart from Noida and Ghaziabad, warnings for strong winds and thunderstorms have also been issued for Rampur, Sambhal, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shahjahanpur, Bahraich, Kannauj, Kanpur, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Kushinagar, Deoria, Basti, Mau, Ballia, Sitapur, Gorakhpur, and Ayodhya.