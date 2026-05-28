Two Wanted Gangsters Arrested At Mumbai Airport While Trying To Flee Abroad

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two Punjab gangsters, wanted for murder and extortion, arrested at Mumbai Airport.

Accused, linked to Bambiha Gang, attempted to flee the country.

Joint operation by Punjab Police, Mumbai Police, and CISF thwarted escape.

Interrogation may reveal details of Punjab's organized crime networks.

Two alleged gangsters wanted in multiple serious criminal cases were arrested at Mumbai International Airport in a joint operation conducted by Punjab Police, Mumbai Police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and immigration officials.

According to police, the accused were allegedly planning to escape abroad, but security agencies intercepted them before they could board their flight. Officials described the operation as a major breakthrough in the crackdown on gang violence and organised crime linked to Punjab.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jaswant Singh alias Jassa and Karan Kira. Police said both had been absconding for a long time and were wanted in several cases related to murder, extortion, illegal arms trafficking, and criminal conspiracy.

Links To Bambiha Gang And Murder Case

According to sources, Jaswant Singh alias Jassa is allegedly associated with the notorious Bambiha Gang and was reportedly operating underground while managing gang activities.

Police said several cases linked to attempted murder, illegal weapons supply, and extortion have been registered against him.

The second accused, Karan Kira, is said to be the prime accused in the murder case of an Akali Dal councillor. Investigators believe he fled Punjab after the killing and was now attempting to escape overseas through Mumbai.

Officials suspect he may also have been planning to use forged documents to leave the country.

Joint Intelligence Operation At Airport

Sources said Punjab Police’s intelligence wing received specific inputs regarding the movement of the two accused. Following this, information was shared with Mumbai Police, CISF, and airport security agencies, leading to a coordinated operation at the airport.

Security agencies maintained special surveillance and detained both suspects before they could board their international flight.

Mumbai Police has informed senior Punjab Police officials about the arrests, and a special Punjab Police team is expected to reach Mumbai soon to take the accused on transit remand.

Officials said the interrogation of the two accused could reveal important information related to gang networks, extortion rackets, arms smuggling, and organised crime activities operating in Punjab.