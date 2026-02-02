Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Epstein Files Might Have An Indian Link: Shalwar-Kurta Mention Raises Eyebrows

Epstein Files Might Have An Indian Link: Shalwar-Kurta Mention Raises Eyebrows

A mention of Indian shalwar-kurta in Epstein emails has drawn attention, with new DOJ files suggesting the case may have links beyond the United States.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The US Department of Justice has released over 3 million additional pages related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, offering fresh insight into how deeply the convicted sex offender was connected to people across countries, professions, and cultures. Among the many emails revealed, one unusual exchange shows Epstein expressing admiration for traditional Indian attire, specifically the shalwar-kurta.

The newly published records also include details about the scale of evidence collected and suggest that at least one Indian victim may have been linked to Epstein, according to redacted emails now made public.

Epstein Files Reveal Emails Mentioning Indian Shalwar-Kurta

One email in the latest Epstein files shows Jeffrey Epstein discussing Indian traditional clothing. In the exchange, Epstein says he “loved” the outfit and asked what the pants were called. He was told the pants are called shalwar and the shirt kurta, adding that they can be worn at Indian parties.

Epstein then replied that he wanted to buy five more sets, asking for a slightly larger shirt size. While the email itself may seem harmless, it has drawn attention because it highlights how Epstein’s communication stretched into cultural and international spaces, something investigators say was common in his interactions.

Epstein Files India Link & DOJ Document Details

According to the Department of Justice, the latest release includes over 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. 

These documents were gathered from multiple sources, including Epstein’s Florida and New York cases, the case against Ghislaine Maxwell, FBI investigations, and probes into Epstein’s death.

The Epstein files India link surfaced through an email sent by American attorney Brittany Henderson. In the message, Henderson refers to a woman currently living in India, whose name has been redacted to protect her identity. 

She asked Epstein whether the woman could still receive support services and whether any resources were available for her in India.

While the DOJ has not released further details about the individual, the email suggests that Epstein’s network and alleged victims extended beyond the US, reinforcing the global scale of the case.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of traditional Indian attire did Jeffrey Epstein express admiration for?

Jeffrey Epstein expressed admiration for the shalwar-kurta, a traditional Indian outfit consisting of pants and a shirt.

What new information do the recently released Epstein files contain regarding India?

The files suggest a potential link to at least one Indian victim and mention an email exchange discussing Indian clothing.

How many additional pages of documents has the US Department of Justice released related to the Jeffrey Epstein case?

The US Department of Justice has released over 3 million additional pages of documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
News
