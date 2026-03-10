Americans Are Leaving The US In Record Numbers And Moving Abroad: Reports

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldAmericans Are Leaving The US In Record Numbers And Moving Abroad: Reports

More Americans are leaving the US for countries like Portugal, Spain and Greece, a trend dubbed the “Donald Dash” amid economic and political concerns.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 11:41 AM (IST)

As the United States approaches 250 years of independence, a noticeable shift is emerging in global migration trends. A growing number of Americans are choosing to relocate overseas, signalling a change in a country historically known for attracting immigrants from around the world. 

Recent data compiled by The Wall Street Journal using records from several countries suggests that the United States is witnessing an increase in people leaving the country rather than moving in. The figures, gathered from more than 50 nations through indicators such as residence permits, property purchases and student enrolments, show that Americans are settling abroad in record numbers. 

Migration Patterns Show Shift 

According to available data, the US experienced negative net migration last year, meaning more people left the country than arrived. This marks the first time such a trend has been observed since the Great Depression, drawing attention from policymakers and researchers. 

The administration of President Donald Trump has described the development as evidence that stricter immigration policies and stronger deportation measures are having an impact. However, migration experts note that the US government does not maintain comprehensive records of citizens who move abroad, making it difficult to determine the exact number of people leaving the country each year. 

Europe Emerging As A Popular Choice 

Many Americans relocating overseas are choosing destinations across Europe, where lifestyle benefits and affordability are often cited as key factors. Countries such as Portugal, Spain and Greece have become particularly popular among US citizens looking for a different pace of life. 

Lower healthcare costs, relatively affordable housing options and a stronger emphasis on work-life balance are among the reasons attracting Americans to these European destinations. Some individuals are even selling their homes in the US to settle in countries that offer what they see as a more relaxed and stable lifestyle. 

Economic And Political Factors Driving The Trend 

According to reports, Interviews with American expatriates suggest that the decision to leave the US is rarely based on a single reason. Instead, many people mention a combination of economic pressures, political concerns and lifestyle preferences. 

Issues such as rising living expenses, concerns about violent crime and growing political divisions in the country have influenced some individuals to explore opportunities abroad. The recent surge in departures has been widely described as the “Donald Dash,” reflecting the rise in emigration during Trump’s second presidential term, as per media reports. 

However, analysts say the trend did not start recently. Factors like the growth of remote work, increasing housing and healthcare costs in the US and a rising interest in international living have gradually encouraged more Americans to consider moving overseas. 

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
