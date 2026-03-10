Two Rare Oarfish Sighted In Mexico, Viral Video Revives 'Doomsday Fish' Legend: WATCH

A rare and unusual sight along the coast of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, has captured widespread attention online after two deep-sea oarfish, often dubbed 'doomsday fish', were spotted near the shoreline.

The mysterious ribbon-like creatures, which can grow up to 30 feet long, are typically found thousands of feet below the ocean’s surface. Their sudden appearance in shallow waters quickly stirred curiosity and speculation across social media platforms.

According to a report by Newsweek, the encounter happened when two sisters noticed something unusual glimmering in the water while walking along the beach. What they discovered moments later left them stunned.

A Strange Flash In The Water

Monica Pittenger, one of the sisters who witnessed the scene, said the moment began when they noticed something shimmering at a distance.

"It was flashing, and it was really bright," Pittenger recalled.

As they moved closer, they realized the strange object was actually a pair of long, ribbon-shaped fish struggling in the shallow surf, something neither of them had ever seen before.

"When we saw them up close, it was like nothing we’ve seen before, so we were like, 'This can’t be real," she said.

Pittenger later shared a video of the sighting on Instagram in collaboration with the account 'weloveanimals_newsner'. However, the video has not been independently verified by ABP.

Attempt To Help The Struggling Fish

The scene soon drew a small crowd. But many people appeared hesitant to approach the unfamiliar creatures.

Pittenger said her sister, who has a soft spot for animals in distress, decided to act.

"She cannot stand anything in pain," Pittenger explained. "Just watching all these men standing around, and she throws me her phone and her drink and her bag and she’s like, ‘Hold this.’"

Her sister then attempted to guide the fish back toward deeper water.

"I think a lot of people were very hesitant because nobody really knew what it was," Pittenger added. "It’s not every day that you see that. And I mean, I don’t blame them."

Why Oarfish Are Called 'Doomsday Fish'

Oarfish are among the ocean’s most mysterious creatures. They typically live at depths of around 3,000 feet and feed mainly on krill. Because of their deep-sea habitat, sightings near the surface are extremely rare.

Over the years, these unusual appearances have been linked to folklore, especially in Japan, where the fish are sometimes believed to surface before major natural disasters such as earthquakes or tsunamis.

That reputation has earned them the nickname 'Doomsday fish.'

Science vs Folklore

Despite the long-standing myth, scientists say there is no solid scientific evidence connecting oarfish sightings with impending natural disasters.

Still, the Cabo San Lucas sighting quickly ignited debate online. While some viewers interpreted the moment as an ominous sign, others saw it simply as a rare and fascinating glimpse of deep-sea life.