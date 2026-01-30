US Justice Department Releases Over 3 Million Pages In Fresh Epstein Files Dump

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The US Justice Department on Friday (January 30, 2026) released millions of additional records from its investigative files on Jeffrey Epstein, resuming disclosures under a law aimed at revealing what the government knew about the disgraced financier’s sexual abuse of young girls and his ties to influential figures.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the department had released more than 3 million pages of documents in the latest disclosure. The records were posted on the department’s website and include material withheld from an initial release in December.

The disclosures are being made under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, enacted after months of public and political pressure to open government records related to Epstein and his former associate and onetime girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Missed Deadline And Expanded Review Process

The Justice Department had missed a December 19 deadline set by Congress to release all files related to Epstein. Following the delay, the department said it assigned hundreds of lawyers to review the records to determine what needed to be redacted to protect the identities of victims of sexual abuse.

According to the department, the number of documents under review has now grown to 5.2 million pages, including duplicates.

Earlier Releases Largely Redacted Or Already Public

Just before Christmas, the department released tens of thousands of pages of documents, including photographs, interview transcripts, call logs and court records. Many of those records were either already public or heavily redacted.

The December release included previously published flight logs showing that Donald Trump flew on Epstein’s private jet in the 1990s, before the two later fell out, as well as several photographs of former President Bill Clinton.

Neither Mr. Trump, a Republican, nor Mr. Clinton, a Democrat, has been publicly accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, and both have said they had no knowledge that he was abusing underage girls.

The earlier batch also included transcripts of grand jury testimony from FBI agents who described interviews with girls and young women who said they were paid to perform sex acts for Epstein.

Epstein’s Death And Prior Convictions

Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail cell in August 2019, a month after he was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges.

In 2008 and 2009, he served jail time in Florida after pleading guilty to soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18. At the time, investigators had gathered evidence that Epstein had sexually abused underage girls at his Palm Beach home, but federal prosecutors agreed not to pursue charges in exchange for his guilty plea to lesser state offences.

Ghislaine Maxwell And Unresolved Allegations

In 2021, a federal jury in New York convicted Ghislaine Maxwell of sex trafficking for helping recruit some of Epstein’s underage victims. She is serving a 20-year prison sentence at a prison camp in Texas, after being transferred from a federal prison in Florida. Maxwell has denied any wrongdoing.

US prosecutors never charged anyone else in connection with Epstein’s abuse of girls. However, one of his victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, accused Epstein in lawsuits of arranging sexual encounters for her at the ages of 17 and 18 with politicians, business leaders and other prominent figures. All of those accused denied her allegations.

Among those named was Britain’s Prince Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after being stripped of his royal titles following the scandal. Prince Andrew denied having sex with Giuffre but later settled her lawsuit for an undisclosed sum.

Giuffre died by suicide at her farm in Western Australia last year at the age of 41.