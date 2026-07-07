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English NewsNews'Development, Not Expansionism': PM Modi's Indonesia Address Puts Focus On China

'Development, Not Expansionism': PM Modi's Indonesia Address Puts Focus On China

Although he did not name China, his remarks came amid growing concerns in Southeast Asia over Beijing's expanding footprint in the Indo-Pacific region.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 09:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi highlighted India-Indonesia strategic ties, focusing on development.
  • Sabang Port development agreed, strengthening Malacca Strait presence.
  • Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's sustained economic growth and resilience.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored India's growing strategic partnership with Indonesia during his visit to Jakarta, reiterating that India follows the path of development rather than expansionism while highlighting the two countries' shared maritime ties.

Although he did not name China, his remarks came amid growing concerns in Southeast Asia over Beijing's expanding footprint in the Indo-Pacific region.

'Close In Heart And Geography'

Addressing the Indonesian Parliament on Tuesday, PM Modi said India and Indonesia share close historical, geographical and maritime ties.

He said the two countries are connected not only emotionally but also by the ocean, emphasising the importance of their shared maritime relationship.

Later, while addressing the Indian community in Jakarta in the presence of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and senior ministers, the Prime Minister said India and Indonesia are geographically very close.

Focus On The Malacca Strait

During the visit, India and Indonesia agreed to jointly develop Sabang Port, located at the northern tip of Sumatra island.

The port is situated at the entrance to the Strait of Malacca, around 160 kilometres from India's proposed Great Nicobar Trans-shipment Port.

According to the report, the location has been described as strategically significant because a large share of China's maritime trade passes through the Strait of Malacca. Nearly 80 per cent of China's crude oil imports and a substantial portion of its merchant shipping transit this route.

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The report also states that China has long viewed the possibility of disruption to the Strait of Malacca as a strategic vulnerability in the event of a conflict.

'India Has No Time To Slow Down'

Highlighting India's economic trajectory, PM Modi said both India and Indonesia are focused on accelerating development.

"Be it Indonesia or India, both countries are impatient for development. We have no time to pause, no time to slow down."

He said India's economy continues to play a major role in driving global growth and remained resilient during major global challenges.

"Even when the world faced such a huge crisis like Corona, India's economy did not stagnate. Even when such a huge crisis was going on in West Asia, India's economy did not stop."

The Prime Minister attributed this progress to sustained policy reforms.

"This momentum did not come by chance. India has implemented reforms one after the other, we have performed consistently, and that is why today the country is transforming."

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Before You Go

Breaking News: “SIT Will Do Milk and Water Test of Truth” Says Yogi Adityanath

Frequently Asked Questions

What did PM Modi emphasize about India's approach to development during his visit to Indonesia?

PM Modi stated that India follows a path of development rather than expansionism. These remarks were made amid growing concerns in Southeast Asia over Beijing's expanding footprint.

What significant agreement was reached between India and Indonesia during the visit?

India and Indonesia agreed to jointly develop Sabang Port, located at the northern tip of Sumatra island. This port is strategically positioned at the entrance to the Strait of Malacca.

Why is the Sabang Port considered strategically important?

Sabang Port is strategic because a large share of China's maritime trade, including crude oil imports and merchant shipping, passes through the nearby Strait of Malacca. China views disruption to this route as a strategic vulnerability.

How did PM Modi characterize India's economic performance?

PM Modi highlighted India's accelerated development, stating its economy continues to drive global growth and remained resilient during major global challenges like Corona. He attributed this progress to sustained policy reforms.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 09:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Indonesia China INDIA
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