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English NewsNewsIndiaVHP Leader Champat Rai Breaks Silence, Says 'Truth Will Prevail' After Final SIT Report

VHP Leader Champat Rai Breaks Silence, Says 'Truth Will Prevail' After Final SIT Report

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 06:46 PM (IST)

VHP leader Champat Rai has issued his first public response after stepping down as the general secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust amid allegations of theft linked to donations at the Ram Temple.

In a statement shared on X, Rai said he had refrained from commenting on the matter while the Special Investigation Team (SIT) carried out its preliminary inquiry and maintained that the truth would emerge once the investigation is complete.

Says Silence Was Deliberate

Rai said speculation surrounding the alleged theft during the counting of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex, reported since June 6, 2026, had led to several allegations against him.

He said he chose not to respond publicly because the Trust wanted the SIT to first complete and verify its preliminary findings, which have now been made public.

Appeals For Patience Until Probe Ends

Calling for restraint, Rai said the preliminary report should not be treated as the final word on the matter.

He urged people to wait for the SIT's final conclusions, adding that only after the investigation is complete would it be appropriate to address what he described as misinformation and misconceptions surrounding the case. According to Rai, the facts will become clear in due course.

'My Public Life Has Been An Open Book'

Reflecting on his decades of public service, Rai said he has been working in Ayodhya through the organisation since October 1991 and that his nearly 45-year public life has always been transparent.

He said his record has remained open to public scrutiny wherever he has worked and reaffirmed his faith in the truth.

Before You Go

Breaking News: “SIT Will Do Milk and Water Test of Truth” Says Yogi Adityanath

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
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