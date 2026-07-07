Gadkari strongly defends E20 petrol, dismissing claims of reduced vehicle efficiency or engine problems. He challenges critics to identify any vehicle that has faced issues due to its use.
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'Name A Single Affected Car': Nitin Gadkari On Ethanol Fuel Row
Responding to concerns that E20 petrol reduces vehicle efficiency or affects engine performance, Gadkari said there was no evidence to support such claims.
- Union Minister Gadkari strongly defended E20 petrol, defying claims of problems.
- He highlighted cleaner fuels' importance, dismissing efficiency and engine concerns.
- Ethanol blending boosted farmer income; government plans higher blend usage.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's stance on criticisms against E20 petrol?
Why is India transitioning to cleaner fuels like ethanol-blended petrol?
India aims to reduce its dependence on imported fossil fuels, which pose both economic and environmental challenges. The transition to cleaner fuels is considered essential for the country's future.
What economic benefits has ethanol production brought to farmers?
Promoting ethanol production from corn significantly boosted farmers' incomes. Corn farmers in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar saw an additional Rs 45,000 crore due to rising market prices.
What are the government's plans for further adoption of alternative fuels?
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways proposed amending rules for wider use of higher ethanol blends (E85, E100) and alternative fuels like B100 biodiesel and hydrogen-CNG.
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