'Name A Single Affected Car': Nitin Gadkari On Ethanol Fuel Row

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday strongly defended the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol, dismissing criticism over ethanol-blended fuel and challenging opponents to identify a single vehicle that had developed problems because of its use.

Speaking at the 'Viksit Bharat Conclave', the road transport and highways minister also described India's dependence on imported fossil fuels as both an economic and environmental challenge, arguing that the transition to cleaner fuels is essential for the country's future.

'Name One Car That Faced A Problem'

Responding to concerns that E20 petrol reduces vehicle efficiency or affects engine performance, Gadkari said there was no evidence to support such claims.

He challenged critics to identify even one car in the country that had encountered problems due to the use of E20 petrol, asserting that no such case existed.

The minister further alleged that misinformation surrounding higher ethanol-blended petrol was being deliberately spread, describing it as part of "paid campaigns."

Push For Cleaner Fuel

India has already achieved 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol by mixing ethanol, produced from biomass such as sugarcane, corn and rice, with conventional fuel. The government says the initiative is intended to reduce dependence on imported crude oil while lowering carbon emissions.

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Unlike Brazil, where motorists can choose between fuels with varying ethanol content at different prices, Indian consumers do not currently have that option at petrol pumps. Gadkari noted that Brazilian regulations require higher ethanol blends to be sold at discounted prices.

Responds To Conflict Of Interest Allegations

Gadkari also rejected allegations that his support for ethanol blending was linked to businesses owned by members of his family.

He said his family owns sugar factories, but maintained that their companies are not dependent on ethanol production.

'Corn Farmers Earned Rs 45,000 Crore More'

Highlighting the economic benefits of ethanol production, the minister said encouraging ethanol production from corn had significantly boosted farmers' incomes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

According to Gadkari, when the government decided to promote ethanol production from corn, the crop's market price stood at Rs 1,200 per quintal against a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 1,800 per quintal. He said the market price later rose to Rs 2,800 per quintal, resulting in an additional Rs 45,000 crore flowing into the hands of farmers in the two states.

Government Proposes Higher Ethanol Blends

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 to facilitate the wider use of higher ethanol blends and alternative fuels.

The proposed changes would enable the adoption of fuels such as E85, E100, B100 biodiesel and hydrogen-CNG combinations, paving the way for flex-fuel and pure biofuel vehicles across all vehicle categories.

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