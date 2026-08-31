Centre Moves SC To Scrap FIRs Against Jantar Mantar Protesters, Invokes Article 142

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Move precedes new protest call over unfulfilled assurances.

The Centre has approached the Supreme Court seeking the cancellation of FIRs filed against people who took part in protests at Jantar Mantar. It has asked the court to use its special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.

Centre Seeks Early Hearing

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared before a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant on Monday. He told the court that the Centre was filing an application in the student protest case and requested that it be heard on Tuesday.

The Chief Justice asked whether the matter needed to be taken up urgently. Mehta said there was a possibility of the parties reaching a settlement.

The CJI said the court had no objection if the parties were trying to resolve the matter mutually. The bench then agreed to list the case for hearing on Tuesday, September 1.

Article 142 gives the Supreme Court the power to pass orders needed to ensure “complete justice” in a case. The court has used this power in the past to bring long-running disputes to an end.

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Fresh Protest Call

The Centre’s move comes ahead of a proposed march near India Gate on September 5 by people associated with the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ (CJP).

The group has said the government has not fulfilled the assurances given after the July protests. Among its demands is the withdrawal of FIRs filed against protesters.

The government had earlier told the Supreme Court that it was willing to provide relief to students and ordinary citizens facing cases linked to the protests. However, it had said cases against people with criminal backgrounds who allegedly joined the demonstrations would not be withdrawn.

The Supreme Court will now consider the Centre’s request under Article 142 when the matter comes up on Tuesday.

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