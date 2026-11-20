Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shah meets President Murmu, attends Nepal-India Business Forum.

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 20 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah will embark on a State visit to India from November 22 to 23 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai announced on Friday.

According to the Foreign Secretary, a 34-member government delegation led by Prime Minister Shah will depart from Kathmandu for New Delhi to undertake the high-level engagement.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shah is scheduled to hold a delegation-level meeting on Monday with his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following the delegation-level talks, the two Prime Ministers will jointly inaugurate various projects relating to energy, while bilateral instruments covering various aspects of cooperation will be signed and exchanged between the two sides. After the delegation-level talks, Prime Minister Shah and Prime Minister Modi will also address a joint press conference, followed by a luncheon hosted by the Indian Prime Minister in honour of the visiting Nepali leader.

As part of his official itinerary in the national capital, Prime Minister Shah will call on President Droupadi Murmu during the visit.

The Nepali Prime Minister will also pay tributes and lay a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat, besides attending the Nepal-India Business Forum aimed at strengthening commercial and economic ties between the two countries.

Rooted in centuries-old historical, cultural, and geographical bonds, India-Nepal ties are underpinned by the 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship and a 1,751-kilometre open border. Commonly encapsulated by the traditional adage "Roti-Beti ka Rishta", symbolising shared livelihoods and familial connections, the bilateral relationship is now evolving towards pragmatic economic, energy, and digital integration under Nepal's new political leadership.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)