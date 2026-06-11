Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsBullet Train Plan Links Delhi, UP, Bihar And Bengal; Railways Unveils New Corridor

Bullet Train Plan Links Delhi, UP, Bihar And Bengal; Railways Unveils New Corridor

Delhi-Siliguri bullet train may cut travel time to 6 hours, linking UP, Bihar and Bengal via a high-speed rail corridor.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 10:23 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ministry plans high-speed Delhi-Siliguri bullet train, cutting travel time.
  • Project spans 1,000 km, enhancing regional connectivity and economy.
  • Currently in planning, expected to cost over 1.5 lakh crore.

The Ministry of Railways has unveiled plans for a high-speed bullet train corridor connecting Delhi and Siliguri, a project that could transform travel across northern and eastern India. Once completed, the proposed route is expected to cut journey time between the two cities from nearly 20 hours to around six hours. The ambitious project will pass through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal, improving regional connectivity and potentially boosting economic activity, tourism, trade and real estate development along the route.

Six-Hour Journey

The proposed Delhi-Siliguri corridor will span more than 1,000 kilometres and be built as a dedicated high-speed rail network rather than an upgrade of existing railway lines.

Bullet trains on the route are expected to operate at speeds of 300-320 kmph. The service will connect major cities including New Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi, Patna and Siliguri, significantly reducing travel times between northern and eastern India.

The trains are expected to feature modern aerodynamic designs, advanced collision-prevention systems, spacious seating and enhanced passenger comfort.

Also Read: Fed Up With CAPTCHAs? New IRCTC Website Coming By July 15, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mega Infrastructure Push

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced the project, which is currently in the planning and feasibility study stage. The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is expected to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The DPR process will include drone surveys, route alignment studies, land assessments and environmental impact evaluations. While the Centre has reportedly given initial approval, clearances from the concerned state governments will also be required before construction begins.

Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Project

Given the scale of the elevated high-speed rail network, the project is expected to require an investment of more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore. The final cost will be determined after detailed surveys and technical assessments are completed.

Construction is likely to be carried out in phases, beginning with land acquisition and surveys, followed by the construction of elevated structures, installation of high-speed tracks and electrical systems, and extensive safety testing.

Experts believe the project could spur investment and real estate growth around major stations, particularly in Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi, Patna and Siliguri. If completed on schedule, services could begin by the mid-2030s, marking a major leap in India's high-speed rail ambitions.

Also Read: Rajya Sabha Results Declared For MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra And Karnataka

Before You Go

West Bengal Politics: Kalyan Banerjee’s Open Revolt Against Abhishek Deepens TMC Crisis

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 11 Jun 2026 10:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Railways Bullet Train Bullet Train India
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Bullet Train Plan Links Delhi, UP, Bihar And Bengal; Railways Unveils New Corridor
Bullet Train Plan Links Delhi, UP, Bihar And Bengal; Railways Unveils New Corridor
India
Fed Up With CAPTCHAs? New IRCTC Website Coming By July 15, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Fed Up With CAPTCHAs? New IRCTC Website Coming By July 15, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw
News
Signature Forgery Case: Abhishek Banerjee Still At CID HQ After 3 Hours
Signature Forgery Case: Abhishek Banerjee Still At CID HQ After 3 Hours
News
'Didi Will Set Things Right': Kirti Azad Says Kalyan Banerjee's Anger Is Justified
'Didi Will Set Things Right': Kirti Azad Says Kalyan Banerjee's Anger Is Justified
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Politics: Kalyan Banerjee’s Open Revolt Against Abhishek Deepens TMC Crisis
West Bengal Protest: Eggs Thrown at TMC Leader Sukumar Dutta Outside Court
TMC-Congress Buzz: Sougata Roy Says Alliance or Merger Options Are Open
UP Power Row: Energy Minister Questions UPPCL Over 10% Fuel Surcharge Hike
Breaking: Three Indian Crew Members Confirmed Dead After U.S. Strike Near Strait of Hormuz
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget